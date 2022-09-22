Infusion Associates Opens New Medical IV Center in Portage, Mich.

Outpatient IV Therapy Provider Continues to Expand

Company Footprint with 10th Michigan Location

PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies in the Midwest, today opened its 10th Michigan location at 1399 W. Centre Ave. in Portage.

(PRNewsfoto/Infusion Associates) (PRNewswire)

The new 3,000-square-foot infusion center offers 15 infusion chairs and private rooms and is accepting new patients immediately. IA also has expert pharmacists on staff that can advise on more than 100 IV and injectable medications.

Infusion Associates provides infusion therapy (medication given through an IV) to treat chronic health conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis and many more. These treatments are given in a comfortable, accessible and friendly environment for patients that are unable to take medications orally.

"Managing any type of health issue is stressful, and most patients don't know that they have a choice in where they receive their infusions," said Jen Ergang, Infusion Associates' director of operations. "Patients deserve a comfortable place to receive treatment and that's why we created Infusion Associates. After they walk through our doors for the first time, patients know we are here to make sure their treatment is as enjoyable as possible."

All IA facilities offer appointments 365-days-a-year as well as accessible parking, private treatment rooms, TV, WiFi, heated blankets and more amenities.

The Portage clinic is currently staffed by experienced registered nurses with oversight by physicians and nurse practitioners, with more hiring planned for the immediate future. Additionally, a community open house will be held at a later date.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., IA has been in operation for 21 years, providing thousands of infusions every month for patients across Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio. Infusion Associates handles prior authorizations for patients and their health care providers to streamline the referral process. The company also participates in clinical trials to further research for the conditions they treat in their infusion centers. More information on outpatient infusion therapy, and IA locations and services, is available at InfusionAssociates.com.

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates provides life-enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in: Ann Arbor, Clinton Twp., East Lansing, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Okemos, Portage, Traverse City and Troy, Mich., Plymouth, Minn. and Toledo, Ohio. Infusion Associates provides both a patient- and provider-friendly service that delivers high-quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Media Contacts: Jason Brown or Hope Brown, PublicCity PR

Phone: (248) 663-6166

Email: jbrown@publiccitypr.net; hbrown@publiccitypr.net

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infusion Associates