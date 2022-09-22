OpenText World 2022 set to Deliver the Ultimate Information Management Experience

The world's largest information management conference delivers insights and innovations to gain the information advantage

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the programming highlights for the world's largest information management conference, OpenText World 2022, being offered in-person and virtually. Registration is now open for the three-day interactive event being hosted live from The Venetian Hotel Resort Las Vegas from October 4–6.

OpenText World 2022 brings together the brightest minds in information management, leading technology experts, exciting guest speakers, industry professionals, and strategic partners to showcase how information is driving change. Keynote highlights include OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea, EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, and Alex Honnold, the first person to free-solo climb El Capitan and founder of the Honnold Foundation, who will set the stage for three days of inspiring insights and endless learning.

"Today more than ever, companies are utilizing new digital capabilities to succeed in a world of hybrid work, modern supply chains, integrated machines, information security, and sustainability and ESG pledges," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "OpenText continues to open the door and lead the conversation surrounding the information advantage and how it can be used to expand, disrupt, and transform any industry – OpenText World 2022 is the perfect place to continue that journey."

In his keynote, OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea will explore the state of the industry across the globe, the future of information management, and the path to information advantage. He'll also make some exciting announcements surrounding OpenText Project Titanium, the future platform in the cloud. Alex Honnold, one of the world's most recognized rock climbers, will join Mark to discuss managing risks, problem solving, and the ability to focus in extreme situations. Lastly, Mark will be joined by two OpenText customers: Mike Savage, Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) at ULTA Beauty and Denise Hemmert, Vice President, Enterprise Enablement Services at Cardinal Health.

OpenText EVP and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub will showcase the newest OpenText innovations announced in Cloud Editions 22.4 as well as share the vision and timeline for Project Titanium and how the OpenText roadmap aligns to meet the future. As part of the Technology Innovation Keynote, Muhi will be joined on stage by Shyam Pitchaimuthu, Manager ESS, Document Management & Asset Lifecycle at Chevron.

Other conference highlights include:

Enfuse at OTW 2022 where experts come together to discuss the evolution of digital blind spots and how they can be eliminated.



The OpenText Developer Summit will explore the latest OpenText Developer Cloud Application Programming Interface (API) services and tools through interactive, hands-on sessions.



Google Cloud will be joining OpenText Executive Leaders on stage during OpenText World to discuss industry innovations.



Deloitte is a valued OpenText GSI Partner and Top Tier Innovator sponsor for the OpenText World conference. Deloitte will be hosting in-person and virtual breakout sessions and much more.



Customized track topics offering technical and business value deep dives into key subject areas tailored to customer communities.



Industry and regional workshops and peer group forums that will dive deep into the market trends, challenges, and areas of strategic investment that matter most to organizations.



Interactive labs will provide an opportunity to experience the latest OpenText innovations, complete training courses, and contribute to product roadmaps.

Registration is now open, and the full agenda for OpenText World 2022 is now live. Join us and discover your information advantage.

