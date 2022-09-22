People Science™ and Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical partner to develop people-forward tools to study inflammation, pain, and opioid withdrawal symptoms in the real world

The partnership uses comprehensive virtual clinical research technology in people-forward research to advance the science of pain and inflammation.

LOS ANGELES and HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People Science™, a direct-to-consumer scientific research company providing a scaled R&D platform for alternative medicines, and Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical, a drug development company creating novel solutions for pain and inflammation, announce today a partnership to develop tools for healthcare providers and their patients to track, monitor, and understand the effects of treatments on their health in the real world setting. Using a data-driven and people-forward approach, People Science will develop protocols and workflows, designed in collaboration with experts in opioid use disorder and inflammatory disease states. People Science's proprietary software technology CHLOE™, the Consumer Health Learning and Organizing Ecosystem, will enable both the healthcare providers and their patients to track symptoms, outcomes, quality of life, and the response to various therapies and approaches. CHLOE is a highly customizable, modular software technology that combines a consumer-facing mobile app with a rigorous high-quality clinical research platform. People Science will then work with engaged clinicians and their patients to prototype the useability and usefulness of this tool in everyday practice in the clinics and at home.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with People Science as our missions are exactly on point with driving advancements that put people at the center of the outcomes gathering." said Jackie Iversen, RPh, MS, Cofounder and Head of Clinical Development at Sen-Jam. "The number one reason a person cannot release themselves from the grip of opioid use is the harrowing withdrawal symptoms. We believe our product can radically reduce these symptoms using a non-opioid, safe and effective product. This partnership promises to liberate independent study on a pre-clinical level for so many who desperately need it."

More and more attention is being given to the worsening drug epidemic with both prescription opioids as well as illicit substitutes. Recently, the American Medical Association released a report that found barriers to care have worsened in the nation's drug overdose epidemic, asking industry stakeholders to take greater action in response. The partnership between People Science and Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is arguably a huge step to that end.

Not only will this approach provide more diverse and relevant data related to real world interactions and standards of care in managing inflammatory conditions, this will also support patients in taking an active role in tracking their symptoms and their journey to health and wellness. This partnership is a reflection of People Science and Sen-Jam's shared vision to give individuals the tools to live healthy, happier, pain- and stress-free lives.

"We are excited to support the mission of Sen-Jam as they are thinking so creatively about this challenging societal problem and how to engage meaningfully with the people suffering the most", said Belinda Tan, MD, PhD, Co-founder and Co-CEO of People Science, "This partnership represents a great use case of how CHLOE can enable a better understanding of how we care for people suffering with pain and opiate use disorders."

Using technology to bridge the communication gap between patients and healthcare providers has become the standard of clinical research, given worldwide quarantine measures and rapid adoption of telehealth. Patients suffering from inflammatory conditions are well-suited to flexible tools that save cost, time, and energy. Insights from CHLOE will be used to further develop technology for patients and clinicians to discover what works best.

About People Science™

People Science™ is a public benefit corporation building a people-forward clinical research infrastructure to support the evolution, knowledge, and understanding of alternative medicines and digital health solutions - things that can keep us well or make us better. We help clients determine if their products actually improve the health and wellness of customers. As a technology-enabled clinical research company we also empower individuals to answer the question, "what works best for me?" via the proprietary CHLOE™ app. People Science tests good ideas by supporting research with the people that care about those ideas. Learn more at People Science, and follow People Science™ on LinkedIn.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a drug development and licensing company that aims to revolutionize pain and inflammation. Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's mission is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by all. Sen-Jam repurposes small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for large unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes. Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to offer the next generation of anti-inflammatory relief since aspirin was invented 125 years ago. Learn more at www.sen-jam.com .

