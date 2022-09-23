FintechCashier is about to release a new banking business model "Lite Label" Banking-As-A-Service.

LONDON , Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FintechCashier's new banking business model and future services are promising. Yes, you heard right, FintechCashier is to release its first "Lite Label" Banking-As-A-Service subscription that allows it to manage the Merchants/ Affiliates/ Customers/ Acquirers and Prepaid issuing all from Backend solution.

Lite Label Banking-As-A-Service subscription by FintechCashier (PRNewsfoto/FintechCashier) (PRNewswire)

The whole covid-19 pandemic is over and FintechCashier came out of it stronger than ever. This cutting-edge technology research and development phase is at their fingertips now from launching their newest service. The London-based FintechCashier proudly announces opening up the complete range of digital banking possibilities to its customers via a significant subscription model in response to a huge increase in demand for BaaS services throughout the world.

"The "Lite Label" Banking-As-A-Service delivers creative and innovative Fintech Solutions to our new clients of all sizes and industries to improve their business tremendously." states Shalom Dodoun, CEO and Founder of FintechCashier.

It has never been more competitive among the firms competing to offer the infrastructure for banking that will be needed in the future digital banking landscape as smartphone penetration and mobile internet grow tremendously. People are hungry for technology updates, simplified and fast solutions. Brand loyalty is gone, the market is tough and companies are battling.

FintechCashier is keeping up with these developments that led to the emergence of a new player in the digital banking industry. Our brand-new BaaS platform is modular, cloud-based, and completely integrated with top financial services providers. Users of BaaS will have access to everything they require to supply services like Onboarding Rules Engine and core money management technology.

What exactly is Lite Label Banking As A Service?

Take advantages of:

Fully branded solution

Automated onboarding for their clients

Usage of our Onboarding Rules Engine to analyse any corporate application submitted to the platform

API access

Frontend design for corporate and Individual accounts

Draft management for corporate account to manage their finances

Processing enabled solutions for account top-up and merchant services

FintechCashier state of the art system allows us to manage onboarding process automatically and assign the best service provider to each potential client, after years of activity and serving only direct clients we have decided to open our platform to selected partners and allow them to enjoy the wide range of management tools and services and give them the ability to market the solutions to their clients.

Read more about our platform here.

What next?

FintechCashier's next push is to expand BaaS globally, further improving their turnkey solution by offering a multicurrency IBAN supporting 27 currencies and several payment networks such as SEPA, SWIFT, CHAPS, BACS and Faster Payments. In addition they are expanding their banking partners to provide a wide range of IBANs issued in the UK, Luxembourg, US and Switzerland. With their new plans to expand into the BaaS market many additional features and integrations to partners in the regtech, automated KYC, AML and onboarding space have been added to the roadmap. FintechCashier continues to build upon a network of financial partners and banks that help SMEs, Family Offices and next-generation companies to reach the world. They look to service 150 countries, offer 35 processing currencies and 20 settlement currencies, and partner with over 100 banks all accessible via 1 gateway.

About FintechCashier

FintechCashier Group is a payment gateway and solution provider that empowers businesses to discover new markets, disrupt traditional industries, and innovate freely. The company's driving mission and purpose is to facilitate growth by offering clients a centralised, streamlined financial services platform that can adapt to virtually any industry. https://www.fintechcashier.com/

