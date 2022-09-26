BeatBox is back on Shark Tank!

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeatBox, The World's Tastiest Party Punch, is officially returning to ABC's Shark Tank. The update episode will air Sep 30, 2022 at 8PM EST / 7PM CST. Tune in to see Mark Cuban and the co-founders share exciting new updates about BeatBox's big growth plans for 2023 and beyond.

BeatBox Back on Shark Tank (PRNewswire)

The original BeatBox episode aired on 10/24/2014. In the episode, Mark Cuban invested $1M for 33% equity in the company - making it one of the largest investments in Shark Tank history. The episode was recently acknowledged as the #13 best episodes ever on Shark Tank, to date1.

"We are so excited to share the latest and greatest BeatBox news with the millions of Shark Tank viewers worldwide! We have come a long way since our original Shark Tank episode - this year alone we'll sell over 12 Million BeatBox's in the US!" said CMO Brad Schultz .

BeatBox Beverages, one of the fastest growing RTD brands of 2022, is currently available in more than 40,000 retail locations. The brand is the fastest growing alcohol beverage brand on social media and has reached over 6 million consumers at festivals and events to date in 2022.

About BeatBox Beverages:

United through a love of music and inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Austin, Texas, the founders of BeatBox Beverages set out to create something that could help everyone #PartyBetter. One year later, they made Shark Tank, walking away with the biggest investment the show had made at that time, $1million from Mark Cuban. Later adding on a team of industry veterans from InBev, MillerCoors, Deep Eddy, and Tito's Handmade Vodka, to name a few – who know how to develop, launch, and quickly grow authentic brands. Boasting a roster of investors including Mark Cuban, Rob Dyrdek as well as DJs Party Favor, Louis The Child, Good Times Ahead, and many others. BeatBox Beverages' reputation is secured as a company that creates products that drive incremental profit in high-growth categories with specific expertise in the Millennial and Gen Z target.

Source(s):

1Hodges, Chris. "25 Best Shark Tank Episodes Ranked." Looper.com. Looper, August 16, 2022. https://www.looper.com/881934/best-shark-tank-episodes-ranked/.

CONTACT: Taylor Foxman, taylor@theindustrycollective.org

