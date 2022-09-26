CAMPBELL'S® INTRODUCES FLAVORUP! - AN INNOVATIVE NEW COOKING CONCENTRATE THAT ELEVATES EVERYDAY MEALS

Just a tablespoon adds full flavor to any dish

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Campbell's® introduced FlavorUp! cooking concentrate, an innovative new product line offered in three delicious varieties that elevates everyday cooking with just one tablespoon. The new cooking concentrate can be stirred in with any protein, grain or vegetable for a customizable level of flavor and is Campbell's latest innovation designed to give consumers a secret ingredient in their pantry. Campbell's FlavorUp!™ comes in three flavors that will pack a punch into weeknight dinners and replace the need to buy and prepare several ingredients, like herbs, that are typically used to build flavor.

Campbell Soup Company developed the new FlavorUp! brand as a way for consumers of all cooking levels to use in daily meals. At-home cooking occasions continue to stay above pre-pandemic levels, with 41% of consumers reporting dining out less to save money. The product resonates with younger consumers who have an appreciation for delicious meals that can still be prepared on tight budgets and busy schedules without compromising on elevated flavor.

"We know consumers enjoy cooking at home, but their needs are changing and budgets are tighter," said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Campbell's Meals & Beverages. "They appreciate the benefits of a homemade meal but are busy and want restaurant-quality flavor with minimal prep time. FlavorUp! provides a versatile and flavorful solution that will help home cooks broaden their cooking repertoire to bring an easy, elevated experience to the dinner table. FlavorUp! is the new cooking hack."

Campbell's FlavorUp! comes in three flavors: Rich Garlic & Herb, Caramelized Onion & Burgundy Wine, and Savory Mushroom & Herb. The varieties originate from surveying consumers to find the most popular combination of ingredients that are full of flavor but require significant prep and cook time for the flavor to fully develop. You can find FlavorUp! in the dry seasoning aisle at leading retailers nationwide or at FlavorUp.com. Campbell's FlavorUp! will be sold for a suggested retail price of $4.59.

