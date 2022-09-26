IMMUNOTEK PLASMA EXPANDS TO DELAWARE FOR 70th DONATION CENTER

National Biotechnology Company Selects Wilmington for First Delaware Location

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest independent blood-plasma donation center operator in the world marks a significant milestone with the addition of its Wilmington, Delaware location. ImmunoTek Plasma opens is 70th location on September 27, 2022. The new center in Wilmington is also the company's first location in Delaware. The company has designed, built, and operates centers in 13 other states.

Plasma donated at ImmunoTek Plasma helps meet the worldwide demand for blood-plasma, the golden liquid part of blood that is used to create life-saving medicines and therapies for people suffering a variety of diseases including immune disorders, rare diseases, burn victims, cancer patients and many other illnesses.

The company has accepted more than six million donations from blood-plasma donors since it launched in 2013. To treat just one patient annually requires between 130 – 1,200 plasma donations from healthy donors, making every donation vital.

"Our donors are making a difference in the lives of people facing life-altering medical conditions. For many of those patients, receiving donated plasma can mean the difference between life and death," said Jerome Parnell III, CEO of ImmunoTek. "Research underway is currently showing promise in additional uses of plasma therapies in reducing or limiting the effects of Alzheimer's Disease and dementia."

The U.S. provides 2/3 of the plasma used worldwide and is one of the few countries that allow healthcare companies to financially compensate donors for their time donating plasma. Having a plasma donation center in a community also provides a major economic boost to the area.

"The new center in Wilmington is expected to have an economic impact of around $5 million annually," said Blair McKinney, Chief Operations Officer of ImmunoTek. "The community initially sees benefits from construction of the center, then from compensation paid to donors and the creation of healthcare-oriented jobs. It also generates a need for services from local small businesses; plus, our donors know they are helping save lives."

To be eligible to donate plasma, a medical screening is conducted by in-house medical professionals, along with a medical history and physical exam. Donating plasma is much like a blood donation. Plasma is removed from the blood through a safe, sterile, self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis. The remaining red blood cells are returned to the donor. Plasma can be donated up to twice a week.

The motivation to donate varies, according to Lisa Sponheimer, Center Director of the Wilmington ImmunoTek Plasma location. "Every donor has a different reason for coming into our center. Some donate as a way to add to their family finances, others donate because they know someone who has benefited from plasma-based medicines, and others donate because they know they can help someone else," she said.

ImmunoTek Plasma's new location is at 3006 Governor Printz Boulevard in Wilmington, and will operate Tuesday – Saturday. Following the first week of operation, which is by appointment only, walk-in donors are welcome. If you need more information or want to make an appointment, call the center at 302-295-9080 or visit www.ImmunoTek.com

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS, LLC

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood-plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 60 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving U.S. FDA-licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 12 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 more sites over the next three years. For more information, visit www.ImmunoTek.com.

