CLEARSENSE PARTNERS WITH UPMC TO HARNESS DATA FOR BETTER PATIENT CARE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsense®, a technology company that partners with health care organizations to drive more value from their data, announced a new partnership and licensing agreement with UPMC Enterprises. This agreement will allow Clearsense to integrate the unstructured data platform developed by the UPMC Enterprises team into Clearsense's end-to-end data management platform, used by over 400 hospitals across the United States.

"Understanding unstructured data is an essential part of interpreting and analyzing patient information," said Gene Scheurer, chief executive officer of Clearsense. "Our partnership with UPMC Enterprises allows us to meet this need quickly and effectively for our customers. The UPMC-created platform seamlessly integrates with the Clearsense platform and collection tools, enabling health care partners to dive deeper into the data they need to make smarter clinical, operational, and financial decisions."

With 50-80% of patient data residing in unstructured clinical notes, selecting data for better patient outcomes can be a time-consuming and costly process. To solve this, the UPMC technology, Alexandria Charts, provides a rich set of tools, simplifying the process of unlocking patient data captured in unstructured clinical notes. With robust solutions for developers and plug-and-play natural language processing engine support, the platform makes it easy to aggregate, normalize and transform unstructured data into high-quality, consumable data so companies can build the next generation of health care solutions.

"Based on years of development by our highly skilled team — and created to meet the demands of our - health system and portfolio companies — Alexandria Charts is an important part of our vision to provide high-quality data to health care organizations," said Brenton Burns, executive vice president of UPMC Enterprises. "By partnering with Clearsense, we can now continue to bring this innovative technology to more companies and health systems to make the best decisions for the patients they serve."

By partnering with UPMC Enterprises, the venture capital, and innovation arm of leading health system UPMC, Clearsense will collaborate with the highly experienced team of engineers and health care experts at UPMC to integrate Alexandria Charts with Clearsense's Next Generation Data Management and Delivery Platform. The addition of this technology will allow health care systems from around the country to enhance and expand the use of patient data to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of care.

