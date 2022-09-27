New BD Innovation Center at the University of Maryland BioPark Offers Researchers and Students Access to Cutting-Edge Technology

New BD Innovation Center at the University of Maryland BioPark Offers Researchers and Students Access to Cutting-Edge Technology

Diagnostic Research Center Enables Students to Test and Develop Clinical Workflows to Help Shape Laboratory Performance and Patient Outcomes

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today officially opened the BD Innovation Center in collaboration with University of Maryland BioPark, offering University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) students and researchers access to state-of-the-art equipment to support and accelerate innovation in medical diagnostic technology.

(From left) Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, President of UMB, Brooke Story, President of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD, and Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill celebrate the opening of the BD Innovation Center at the University of Maryland BioPark. (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)) (PRNewswire)

Located in West Baltimore at the UM BioPark (part of the UMB campus), the BD Innovation Center goal is to help streamline clinical laboratory workflows and improve patient care by expanding basic diagnostic knowledge, developing new diagnostic capabilities and shaping the future of diagnostics by allowing students and researchers to provide real-world feedback on early diagnostic concepts.

"The addition of the BD Innovation Center to the UM BioPark will not only support our thriving life sciences sector, but also help Maryland remain one of the most innovative states in the nation," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. "This collaboration will ensure that our future workforce is prepared to tackle the technologies and challenges of tomorrow. We are very grateful to BD for its continued investment in Maryland."

Secretary Gill also presented Brooke Story, president of Integrated Diagnostic Solutions for BD, with a citation from Governor Hogan recognizing the history of BD in Maryland in honor of the company's 125th anniversary.

"I'm particularly proud that BD is continuing its commitment to life sciences around the world by working with UMB to put our first university-housed research center right here at home in Baltimore," said Story. "This collaboration is part of an integral pipeline to and from the local community to actively foster and build engagement with the next generation of STEM practitioners and leaders with a focus on inclusion, diversity and equity."

The BD Innovation Center currently houses:

The BD COR™ PX/GX fully automated high-throughput diagnostic system, which uses robotics and sample management software algorithms for infectious disease molecular testing;

The BD MAX™ System for mid-throughput molecular applications, which includes a variety of clinically validated assays and an open system for sample-to-answer assay development;

The BD BACTEC™ FX for state-of-the-art blood culture detection of organisms; and

The BD Phoenix™ M50 for ID/AST providing sample-to-answer identification and antimicrobial susceptibility determinations.

"UMB and the UM BioPark have enjoyed a longstanding, multi-faceted relationship with BD," said Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, President of UMB. "We look forward to establishing new collaborations that will advance the work, stimulate new research projects with UMB faculty and students, and prepare the next generations of STEM innovators."

The BD Integrated Diagnostic Solutions (IDS) business unit has its global headquarters in Sparks, Maryland with more than 2,200 associates responsible for developing and manufacturing the latest diagnostic technology solutions critical to identifying known and new pathogens. The site is integral to the company's testing innovations around cervical cancer, respiratory infections, SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) as well as the ongoing fight against antimicrobial resistance.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About UM BioPark

The UM BioPark offers high-quality lab and office space solutions for companies of all sizes, especially high-growth companies seeking connection with its academic partner, University of Maryland, Baltimore. Tenants include industry-leading global firms such as Pharmaron, Illumina, BD, and Catalent, next-gen ventures, university spinouts, distinguished research organizations, cutting-edge clinical care, and contemporary workforce training programs. For more information visit www.umbiopark.com

Contacts:



Media (BD) : Mela Sera, APR IDS Global Communications 443.824.8012 mela.sera@bd.com Media (UMB) : Claire Murphy UM BioPark Marketing 217.714.8816 (mobile)/410.706.6293 (office) cmurphy1@umaryland.edu

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)