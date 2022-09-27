Progentec Diagnostics announces Appointment of Healthcare Industry Executive Marc Jones to its Board of Directors

Veteran executive brings decades of finance, operations, and high-growth strategy experience including digital health

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Progentec, a leader in next-gen diagnostics and digital technologies for the management of autoimmune diseases, announced today that Marc Jones, seasoned healthcare industry executive, has joined Progentec's Board of Directors. Jones has a demonstrated track record of providing reliable executive leadership within dynamic, fast-paced corporate environments in both public and high-growth, venture-backed private companies. His wealth of experience and knowledge will support Progentec in its mission to improve health outcomes for people living with autoimmune diseases.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc to our Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions given his accomplishments and tenure in executive leadership within healthcare—and digital health specifically," said Mohan Purushothaman, Chief Executive Officer, Progentec. "As we progress in our mission to improve outcomes by increasing access to healthcare for patients with autoimmune diseases, Marc's unique skill set and deep operating, financial, and strategic expertise will be invaluable."

"It is an incredible privilege to join Progentec's Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the Company," said Jones. "I am delighted to work alongside Mohan and the entire Progentec team in their mission to address this global health challenge, and I look forward to bringing my industry experience as Progentec executes its laudable strategy."

Jones has over 20 years of leadership experience and also serves on the board of Pathfinder Health. Most recently, Jones was COO/CFO binx health (and co-founder of binx health's digital health business), where he raised $104M in equity financing and successfully transitioned the company from development-staged to commercial. Previously Jones was Interim Executive Chairman at Ivenix, Inc, and has held COO/CFO roles in multiple companies where he raised both venture and public equity and debt capital, led multiple successful M&A processes, and negotiated strategic corporate partnerships to drive enterprise value.

About Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.

Progentec is committed to improving access and health outcomes for patients in therapeutic areas with a high level of unmet need by combining clinically validated diagnostic interventions with state-of-the-art digital technologies. Through collaborations with research institutions and health practitioners worldwide, Progentec is working to reduce mortality and morbidity while improving care management and service delivery for chronic health conditions.

Contact:

Mohan Purushothaman

(973) 885-5242

corpcomms@progentec.com

Related Links:

https://www.progentec.com

View original content:

SOURCE Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.