FatBrain Acquires Award-Winning Digital Agency SOtech Proven to Simplify and Optimize Customer Experience for Thousands of Startups and Growth Businesses

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.; OTC: LZGI), the leader in powerful and easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for star enterprises of tomorrow that drive the majority of global economy (sometimes called SMEs), has acquired SOtechnology ('SOtech'), an award-winning digital agency based in the UK.

SOtech delivers award-winning design, development and digital experience to global clients. As part of its strategic relationship with Dent Global accelerator, SOtech brings proven solutions to start-up and mid-market enterprises advancing eCommerce, eLearning, client portal and app development. For example, SOtech's clients range from Salvo1968 (UKs largest Italian food wholesaler) to Bernhardt Design (US-based furniture manufacturer and supplier) and Leading Edge Only (a global innovation portal), always delivering the tailored approach of Strategy + Creative + Tech to solve problems.

"Simple ain't easy, especially when it comes to business' digital voice" said Peter B. Ritz, co-founder and CEO of FatBrain, echoing Thelonious Monk. "The deluge of data in the age of AI and Web3 demands greater personalization and simplified customer experience. SOtech's design automation enables FatBrain's global SMEs and subscribers to realize simple, uncomplicated experiences to tell their tailored brand stories."

"With every client, we aim to understand their business and long-term ambitions so we can help them to articulate their product or service effectively to their target customers, while also providing the right technology solutions to enable them to scale at speed," said Mark Purdy, Managing Director, SOtech.

About FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.) :

FatBrain AI (LZG International, Inc.; OTC: LZGI) provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the star enterprises of tomorrow (aka mSMEs) to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscription model allows all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly and easily, securely utilizing them on premises behind their firewalls or via cloud.

For more information, please visit: https://www.fatbrain.ai.

About SOtech :

SOtechnology has been helping business clients go digital since 2007. After combining forces with Dent Global in 2014, SOtech expanded into full service digital transformation comprising strategy, design and development. SOtech was recognized globally in 2017 at the Magento Imagine Conference in Las Vegas and won best website design at the Drum Design Awards the same year. Since then, SOtech has been recognized at the eCommerce awards London in 2019 and 2020, named in the top 40 eCommerce agencies in Retail Today in 2020, and listed as a finalist in the UK Dev Awards in 2021. SOtech continues to deliver results to its their clients with a talented team of strategists, creatives and engineers enabling online experiences through technology, design and storytelling.

For more information, please visit: https://sotechnology.co.uk/.

