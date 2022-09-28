StubHub's 2022-23 NHL Preview: Overall Demand Up More Than 15%; Boston Bruins are the #1 in Demand Team of the Season

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche enter top 10 for the first time

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, today releases its 2022-23 NHL Season Preview, outlining the ticket trends that define the NHL's top in demand teams, games and more ahead of the season start. The league has driven a 15% jump in sales on StubHub so far this season, due largely to the increased demand of the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators.

Key highlights include:

Boston Bruins are #1 In Demand Team, Host NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

New York Rangers Land at #3

● Nashville Predators See the Biggest Jump in Demand

● Colorado Avalanche Enter StubHub's Top Ten for the First Time

"As fans prepare for the return of hockey, the NHL is commanding 15 percent more ticket sales on StubHub than the start of the 2021 season," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "Three of the Original Six teams - Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers - drive the greatest sales, while the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are on our top ten list for the first time, after competing in last season's Stanley Cup Finals."

TOP TEAMS

StubHub's Top In Demand NHL Teams of 2022-23

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for the 2022-23 season.

TOP GAMES

StubHub's Top In Demand NHL Games of 2022-23

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for the 2022-23 season.

StubHub's Top In Demand Week 1 NHL Games of 2022-23

Based on cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for games from October 11 - 15, 2022.

TOP TRENDING TEAMS

StubHub's Top-Trending NHL Teams of 2022-23

Based on U.S.-based teams with the biggest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales as of September 28 for sales for the 2022-23 season, in comparison to sales ahead of the 2021-22 season. Number indicates the percentage of jump in ticket sales.

List does not include Canadian teams due to venue capacity restrictions in place during the 2021-2022 season.

StubHub offers the widest selection for fans to buy and sell tickets to 2022-23 NHL games, with all orders backed by a FanProtect Guarantee and accessible customer service.

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is guaranteed valid or you'll receive a replacement ticket of equal or better value, or your money back. Our business partners include more than 130 properties across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA and Paciolan. StubHub, with our international platform viagogo provide the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

