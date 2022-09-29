AZUL AIRLINES PARTNERS WITH FETCHERR TO PILOT DEMAND PREDICTION AND ALGO PRICING PLATFORM

Airline innovator trials cutting-edge technology in an effort to increase revenue, optimize workflow and streamline the organization

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul Airlines, the largest airline in Brazil by departures and number of cities served, announced today that it became the first to pilot Fetcherr's demand prediction and algorithm pricing technology. Since incorporating Fetcherr's AI-native continuous pricing optimization system into its existing revenue management processes, Azul Airlines has already witnessed improved revenue performance and optimized workflows.

"We are proud to be pioneers of change by being the first airline to pilot truly innovative tech solutions," said Abhi Shah, Chief Revenue Officer at Azul Airlines. "We are excited that Fetcherr's platform will help us maximize our revenue, optimize our operations and provide a seamless, improved customer experience."

"The airline industry has tremendous opportunities when it comes to continuous pricing and using real-time data for demand predictions," said Roy Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Fetcherr. "We are thrilled Azul Airlines has begun experimenting with our technology. We hope they become the catalyst for change."

Fetcherr's AI technology and continuous pricing model accurately predicts demand using real-time, sophisticated models and automatically provides pricing recommendations. The system is a mature, live production system that scans the entire network 24/7 and optimizes pricing recommendations with justification to generate significant hidden or lost revenue. The automation saves manpower, can publish the fares directly to all distribution channels and predicts demand in volatile times. Fetcherr's system has proven to be successful in innovative, volatile markets such as E-commerce and Algo-trading, and now, in conjunction with Azul Airlines, is set to disrupt the untouched territory of the airline industry.

About Fetcherr

Fetcherr is an Israeli company that developed a proprietary AI-powered goal-based enterprise pricing and workflow optimization system. Founded in 2019 by experts in deep learning, Algo-trading, e-commerce and digitization of legacy architecture, Fetcherr aims to disrupt traditional rule-based (legacy) revenue systems through reinforcement learning methodologies, beginning with the airline industry. For more information, please visit https://fetcherr.io/.

About Azul Airlines

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers more than 900 daily flights to more than 150 destinations. With a passenger operating fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 13,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 300 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

