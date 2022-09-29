Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Second quarter highlights

Net sales were RMB88.7 million ( US$13.2 million )

Sales of specialty films were RMB64.9 million ( US$9.7 million ), or 73.1% of total revenues

Gross profit was RMB24.9 million ( US$3.7 million ), representing a gross profit margin of 28.1%

Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB13.7 million ( US$2.0 million )

First Six Months 2022 Financial Highlights

Net sales were RMB191.9 million ( US$28.6 million )

Sales of specialty films totaled RMB136.8 million ( US$20.4 million ), or 71.3% of total revenues

Overseas sales were RMB19.6 million ( US$2.9 million ), equivalent to 10.2% of total revenues

Our gross profit was RMB55.1 million ( US$8.2 million ), representing a gross profit margin of 28.7%

Net income attributable to the Company amounted to RMB30.8 million ( US$4.6 million )

Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "We saw positive overall sales trends, particularly in specialty films, such as a base film for dry film, which accounted for 73.1% of total revenue. The increase in base film sales demonstrates that our customers value the high quality of our products, and we believe it has helped the company's financial performance. At Fuwei Films, we prioritize innovation and utilize a distinct marketing approach while expanding future end-user markets for our film goods. Through these efforts, we anticipate that the Company will continue capitalizing on new opportunities despite difficult market and economic conditions."

Second Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, were RMB88.7 million (US$13.2 million), compared to RMB100.6 million during the same period in 2021, representing a year-over-year decrease of RMB11.9 million, or 11.8% on an annual base. The average sales price decline contributed to a RMB3.6 million year-over-year decrease while lower sales volume represented a decline of RMB8.3 million.

Sales of specialty films in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB64.9 million (US$9.7 million), or 73.1% of total revenues, compared to RMB69.0 million, or 68.6% in the same period of 2021, representing a decrease of RMB4.1 million, or 5.9%. The decline in sales volume resulted in a reduction of RMB2.0 million, while a lower average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.1 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2022 % of Total

Three-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2021 % of Total

RMB US$



RMB

Stamping and

transferring film 15,594 2,328 17.6 %

21,762 21.6 % Printing film 4,626 691 5.2 %

5,232 5.2 % Metallization film 161 24 0.2 %

1,090 1.1 % Specialty film 64,864 9,684 73.1 %

68,979 68.6 % Base film for other applications 3,489 521 3.9 %

3,519 3.5 %















88,734 13,248 100.0 %

100,582 100.0 %

Overseas sales totaled RMB9.4 million, or US$1.4 million, equivalent to10.6% of total revenues, compared with RMB13.4 million, or 13.3% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2021. Higher average sales price represented an increase of RMB0.6 million, while the sales volume decline resulted in a decrease of RMB4.6 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2022 % of Total Three-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2021 % of Total

RMB US$ RMB Sales in China 79,330 11,844 89.4 % 87,205 86.7 % Sales in other countries 9,404 1,404 10.6 % 13,377 13.3 %













88,734 13,248 100.0 % 100,582 100.0 %

Gross profit was RMB24.9 million (US$3.7 million) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, representing a gross profit margin of 28.1%, compared to a gross profit margin of 39.6% for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, amounted to RMB14.1 million (US$2.1 million) compared to RMB14.0 million in the same 2021 period.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled RMB13.7 million (US$2.0 million), while net profit attributable to the Company was RMB19.8 million during the same period in 2021.

Basic and diluted net profit per share was RMB4.20 (US$0.63) and RMB6.06 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity was RMB347.8 million, or US$51.9 million, as of June 30, 2022, compared with RMB317.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Net sales during the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, were RMB191.9 million (US$28.6 million), compared to RMB202.2 million in the same period in 2021, representing a 5.1% decrease, or RMB10.3 million. The average sales price decline represented a decrease of RMB3.7 million, while lower sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB6.6 million.

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, sales of specialty films totaled RMB136.8 million (US$20.4 million), or 71.3% of our total revenues, compared to RMB133.9 million, or 66.2% in the same period of 2021. Specialty films sales rose RMB2.9 million, or 2.2%, compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in sales volume amounted to RMB4.9 million, while lower average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.0 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Six-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2022 % of Total

Six-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2021 % of Total

RMB US$



RMB

Stamping and

transferring film 37,705 5,630 19.7 %

47,113 23.3 % Printing film 9,103 1,359 4.7 %

10,714 5.3 % Metallization film 1,582 236 0.8 %

2,733 1.4 % Specialty film 136,811 20,425 71.3 %

133,941 66.2 % Base film for other

applications 6,666 995 3.5 %

7,705 3.8 %















191,867 28,645 100.0 %

202,206 100.0 %

Overseas sales during the six months ended June 30, 2022, were RMB19.6 million, or US$2.9 million, equivalent to 10.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB22.4 million, or 11.1% of total revenues in the same period in 2021. Overseas sales declined RMB2.8 million from the same 2021 period. Lower sales volume explained the RMB4.2 million decrease, while a higher average sales price contributed to an increase of RMB1.4 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):





Six-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2022 % of Total Six-Month Period

Ended

June 30, 2021 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

172,252 25,717 89.8 % 179,801 88.9 % Sales in other

countries

19,615 2,928 10.2 % 22,405 11.1 %

















191,867 28,645 100.0 % 202,206 100.0 %

Our gross profit totaled RMB55.1 million (US$8.2 million) for the first six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a gross margin of 28.7%, compared to a gross margin of 40.7% for the same period in 2021, a 12% decrease in the period. Our average product sales prices fell 1.9% from the same period last year, while the average cost of goods sold rose 18.0% compared to last year, resulting in a decrease in our gross margin.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were RMB27.8 million (US$4.2 million), compared to RMB24.4 million in the same period in 2021, equal to RMB3.4 million, or 13.9% higher than the same period in 2021. This increase was mainly explained by higher expenses on R&D and welfare.

Net income attributable to the Company during the first half of 2022 was RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million) compared to net income attributable to the Company of RMB51.2 million during the same period in 2021, a RMB20.4 million decrease from the same period in 2021 explained by the factors described above.

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB265.2million (US$39.6 million) as of June 30, 2022. Total shareholders' equity was RMB347.8 million (US$51.9 million).

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Fuwei"). Shandong Fuwei develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include negative impacts of the determination of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board ("PCAOB") is currently unable to inspect our auditor in relation to their audit work and the potential that our ordinary shares will be prohibited from trading in the United States under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act ("HFCAA") in 2024 if the PCAOB is unable to inspect or fully investigate auditors located in China, or 2023 if proposed changes to the law are enacted, the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, potential delisting of our ordinary shares under the Holding Foreign Company Affordable Act if the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to inspect our auditors located in China, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Xiaoli Yu

Investor Relations Officer

Phone: +86-133-615-59266

Email: fuweiIR@fuweifilms.com

In the U.S.:

Lucia Domville

Investor Relations

Grayling

Phone: +1-646-824-2856

Email: lucia.domville@grayling.com

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF JUNE 30, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

245,728 36,686

250,608 Restricted cash

19,500 2,911

28,294 Accounts and bills receivable, net

25,337 3,783

29,225 Inventories

47,030 7,021

35,456 Advance to suppliers

17,645 2,634

7,933 Prepayments and other receivables

2,266 338

1,199 Deferred tax assets - current

1,152 172

1,144 Total current assets

358,658 53,545

353,859











Property, plant and equipment, net

101,712 15,185

106,928 Construction in progress

6,253 934

- Lease prepayments, net

14,418 2,153

14,685 Deferred tax assets – non-current

156 23

227











Total assets

481,197 71,840

475,699













Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

65,000 9,704

65,000 Accounts payables

22,368 3,339

22,616 Notes payable

37,470 5,594

50,126 Advance from customers

1,343 201

7,672

5,429 811

11,479 Total current liabilities

131,610 19,649

156,893











Deferred tax liabilities

1,756 262

1,789











Total liabilities

133,366 19,911

158,682











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value; 135,000,000

shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and outstanding)

13,323 1,989

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 46,566

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,590

37,441 Retained earnings

(15,680) (2,341)

(46,494) Cumulative translation adjustment

840 125

840 Total shareholders' equity

347,831 51,929

317,017 Total equity

347,831 51,929

317,017 Total liabilities and equity

481,197 71,840

475,699

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE- AND SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Three-Month Period Ended June 30,

The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

RMB Net sales

88,734 13,248

100,582

191,867 28,645

202,206 Cost of sales

63,832 9,530

60,728

136,795 20,423

119,902





















Gross profit

24,902 3,718

39,854

55,072 8,222

82,304





















Operating expenses



















Selling expenses

5,237 782

4,944

10,378 1,549

9,058 Administrative

expenses

8,856 1,322

9,014

17,431 2,602

15,369 Total operating

expenses

14,093 2,104

13,958

27,809 4,151

24,427





















Operating income

10,809 1,614

25,896

27,263 4,071

57,877





















Other income (expense)



















- Interest income

2,016 301

1,368

3,877 579

2,225 - Interest expense

(1,080) (161)

(1,378)

(2,138) (319)

(2,953) - Other incomes

(expense), net

1,973 295

(344)

1,842 275

(222) Total other income

(expense)

2,909 435

(354)

3,581 535

(950)





















Income before

provision for income

taxes

13,718 2,049

25,542

30,844 4,606

56,927 Income tax expense

(12) (2)

(5,736)

(30) (4)

(5,755)





















Net income

13,706 2,047

19,806

30,814 4,602

51,172





















Net income (loss)

attributable to

non-controlling

interests

- -

-

- -

- Net income (loss)

attributable to the

Company

13,706 2,047

19,806

30,814 4,602

51,172 Other comprehensive

income (loss)



















- Foreign currency

translation adjustments

attributable to

non-controlling interest

- -

-

- -

- - Foreign currency

translation adjustments

attributable to the Company

- -

-

- -

-





















Comprehensive loss

attributable to

non-controlling interest

- -

-

- -

- Comprehensive income

attributable to the

Company

13,706 2,047

19,806

30,814 4,602

51,172





















Earnings per share,

Basic and diluted

4.20 0.63

6.06

9.44 1.41

15.67 Weighted average

number of ordinary

shares,

Basic and diluted

3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

























FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022, AND 2021 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Six-Month Period Ended June 30,



2022

2021



RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities









Net income

30,814 4,602

51,172 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash









used in operating activities





















- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

6,646 992

6,109 - Amortization of intangible assets

267 40

266 - Deferred income taxes

30 4

5,755 - Bad debt recovery

53 8

338 -Inventory provision

- -

(497) Changes in operating assets and liabilities









- Accounts and bills receivable

3,836 573

(12,667) - Inventories

(11,575) (1,728)

1,456 - Advance to suppliers

(9,712) (1,450)

(2,102) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,067) (159)

(52) - Accounts payable

(248) (37)

(3,967) - Accrued expenses and other payables

(5,976) (893)

(21,118) - Advance from customers

(6,328) (945)

(6,389) - Tax payable

(76) (11)

1,682











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

6,664 996

19,986











Cash flow from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,429) (213)

(730) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

- -

122,919 Advanced to suppliers - non-current

- -

1,542 Amount change in construction in progress

(6,253) (934)

-











Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,682) (1,147)

123,731











Cash flow from financing activities









Principal payments of bank loans

- -

- Proceeds from (payment to) short-term bank loans

- -

- Proceeds from (payment to) related party

- -

(73,571) Change in notes payable

(12,656) (1,889)

(15,000)























Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(12,656) (1,889)

(88,571)











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

- (2,129)

-











Net increase in cash and cash equivalent

(13,674) (4,169)

55,146











Cash and cash equivalent









At beginning of the period

278,902 43,766

120,923 At end of the period

265,228 39,597

176,069











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:









Interest paid

2,138 319

2,953











SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,010 151

1,010

View original content:

SOURCE Fuwei Films