The Top Managed File Transfer Software to Prevent Data Breaches Named by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Managed File Transfer Emotional Footprint. Four top providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as Champions for the year.

Managed file transfer (MFT) software manages the secure transfer of data from one computer to another to meet compliance needs. Organizations are subject to cyberattacks and data violations daily, and appropriate security protocols can prevent common data breaches that compromise customer information, personal email, business email, and confidential files. In today's data-driven world, MFT software is one of the best ways for organizations to secure their file transfers through automated workflows. It encrypts and transfers files, integrates with other file encryption technologies, and captures logs for all activities to ease compliance with privacy regulations and security controls.

To support organizations considering which MFT software to invest in this year, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 975 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Managed File Transfer Software Champions are as follows:

GoAnywhere MFT , 93 NEF, ranked high for being respectful.

Progress MOVEit , 87 NEF, ranked high for enabling productivity.

The 2022 Midmarket Managed File Transfer Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated Managed File Transfer category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the source of the most in-depth buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

