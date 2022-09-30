Azull Capital partners with SouLA

Creating opportunities and bridging gaps

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azull Capital and SouLA are coming together with their backbone partner Image Source who will commit their dollars to underserved communities in a meaningful way. They as a collective will produce two very distinct and very signature, unlike any other event to date. These events will celebrate community and commerce while also setting a foundation for building blocks of whole communities.

Azull Capital supports & partners with SouLA to create a community where equal opportunities are provided for every business ownership, career advancement, affordable credit and many more. Business loans these companies are providing are designed with the business in mind and are customizable to work with unique business model. They are dedicated to helping businesses grow on their personalized terms. Until now, small businesses had to rely on the banks and their strict lending criteria to get business funding to grow. Azull Capital and SouLA says no more would there need to be such restrictions in place.

Stay tuned for further details on the Kairos Summit Week of May 25th Tied to All Africa Day and the Kingdom Day Celebration January 2023.

About Azull Capital is a business finance company that provides alternative funding to small and medium sized businesses. Azull Capital was founded by a team of entrepreneurs who understand the challenges of getting a bank loan and how traditional lenders are overburdening small business owners. Azull simplified everything by accepting and approving business loan requests in as little as 3 steps. They help not only in the matter of giving loans but also organize financial trainings.

About SouLA- SouLA partners with major corporations to increase their revenue streams by delivering consumers that have been largely ignored due to systems of racism, sexism, gender bias, ageism, or poverty. Both groups also have an international reach and are able to leverage relationships in India & Africa to help fulfill the Global Compact requirements of the United Nations in the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

info@azullcapital.com

