Cocolife.black Improves Black Maternal Health through Mombassador Movement

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coco Life Foundation (Cocolife.black), launched in 2019, is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Philadelphia, PA. Its goal is to eliminate racial disparities in care and improve maternal health outcomes for Black mothers nationwide. Essential services include doulas, mental health counseling, paternal health, professional development, infant care, and community education. The organization accomplishes its goal through Mombassadors, an intergenerational team of community members. They help women to navigate the healthcare system and offer support to promote a healthy transition from pregnancy to postpartum. Recognizing the global magnitude of the problem, Cocolife.black launched a Global Mombassador Movement.

Our ultimate goal is to create a haven for Black moms.

Addressing the social determinants of health and race-related disparities can be daunting. "Cocolife.black educates and empowers Black communities on the importance of supporting Black mothers in having healthy pregnancies," says the organization's founder, Alexia Doumbouya. She continues: "The Black maternal health crisis in the United States cannot be understated. CDC statistics show Black mothers are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white mothers, regardless of education or economic position. In addition, 50% of Black mothers are more likely to deliver premature babies. Black babies are twice as likely to die after birth. The growing rate of race-related healthcare disparities has worsened. This grim situation calls for immediate action to save Black mothers and their babies and ensure the healthy life they deserve. Therefore, we engage dads, grandparents, cousins, dad-advocates, and others in supporting moms toward healthy deliveries. We also have a national resource list of medical and mental health professionals, birth workers, and business strategists and make it available to Black mothers and their support networks. Our ultimate goal is to create a haven for Black moms where they can find trusted providers, dedicated community support, and access to critical resources from pregnancy to motherhood," Alexia concludes.

The CDC and HHS speak of Cocolife.black's exemplary performance since its founding. In addition, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Governor Tom Wolf issued proclamations to recognize its work. The American Psychological Association and Cayaba Care, providers of maternity support, are among its partners. Also, the organization's Global Mombassador Movement is attracting interest in other countries where Black maternal health and infant mortality are at risk. To learn more about Coco Life Foundation and how you can join the Mombassador Movement, visit https://www.cocolife.black.

