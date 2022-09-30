Filipino Entrepreneurs Open Marco's Pizza in Willis, TX

Locally-Owned Eatery Looks to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious, Tasty Pizza and More

WILLIS, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza has opened its newest location in Willis on Sept. 24, 2022. Located at 9611 West FM 1097, pizza lovers can expect only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

To celebrate the new location, Marco's Pizza will host a grand opening on Oct. 8. On the day of the event, Marco's will provide free pizza samples, swag bag giveaways, and there will be a bouncy house for children from noon – 3 p.m.

Bringing Marco's pizza-making prowess to Willis are the new owners and Romeo and Maybelle Encarnado. Romeo and his wife moved to the United States from the Philippines in 2000, and settled in the Conroe area. They soon felt right at home, and are very passionate about giving back to the community they have grown to love so much. The couple decided to go into business together sixteen years ago, and after finding success in the medical and real estate industry, they decided to go into the food service business together. The entrepreneurial couple plans to open a second Marco's in Fishcreek in early 2023.

"Maybelle and I are thrilled to be opening Marco's in Willis. We are so excited to finally make the dream of owning a restaurant a reality," said Romeo. "When we decided to go into the pizza business, Marco's was the clear choice for us. We love the Marco's brand and you cannot beat the quality of the product."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Willis pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location opening in Willis, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (936) 297-2500. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

Media Contact: Sally Hamer, shamer@fishmanpr.com, 847-945-1300

