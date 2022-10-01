Tanger Continues Support of Breast Cancer Research and Programs, Elevates Commitment with Tanger Pink 2022

Longstanding giving program furthers $18.5 million investment in national breast cancer advocacy work and continues support of community nonprofit organizations

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announces the launch of its annual Pink campaign this October, building upon the company's commitment to breast cancer research and local breast cancer support groups within the communities it serves. Tanger continues its partnership of over a decade with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), bringing the organization's impact to life by spreading the message of its mission – supporting those impacted by breast cancer and committing critical funds that help save lives and improve outcomes. In addition to this company-wide partnership, Tanger's field teams continue to champion organizations in their 37 communities across the U.S. and Canada with local funding that supports research, care and patient services.

For nearly 30 years, the signature Tanger Pink program has contributed more than $18.5 million toward raising awareness for early detection, funding research programs and supporting those affected by a breast cancer diagnosis. Since 2011, the initiative has directed $4.2 million to BCRF, funding more than 84,000 hours of dedicated research. As a values-led organization that prioritizes philanthropic commitments, Tanger is proud to continue its pledge to help bring an end to cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. The company furthers this mission by empowering its local teams to identify needs in their communities and partner with cancer support organizations that make a direct impact in their own neighborhoods.

BCRF is the highest-rated breast cancer research organization in the United States and the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. Tanger's sustained support of the organization is dedicated to underwriting the work of Dr. Shelley Hwang, Professor of Surgery and Chief of Breast Surgical Oncology at Duke University, who is focused on the latest medical trials to improve cancer diagnosis outcomes and save lives. "We all have a power within us to make a difference in the lives of these patients, and we must embrace this together as a community," noted Dr. Hwang. "I feel so privileged to be able to partner with BCRF and Tanger to do this important work."

"Tanger is deeply committed to raising awareness and funding for the fight against cancer," said Tanger Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Leslie Swanson. "The personal impact breast cancer has had on so many of our shoppers, team members and families inspires Tanger to continue our support for BCRF, alongside local nonprofit partners in our communities. The combined contributions of our shoppers help provide significant funding to this collective research that we hope will one day lead to a cure."

Throughout October, all 37 Tanger centers across the U.S. and Canada invite shoppers to help support breast cancer research and programs. As part of the new 2022 program, the Tanger Pink Savings Card provides two levels of savings at participating stores based on TangerClub status: 15% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for Tanger Insiders or 25% off a single item and 15% off an entire purchase for TangerClub members. Pink cards are available in either a physical or digital card format and can be purchased online at tangeroutlets.com or onsite by visiting Shopper Services. Brands participating in this year's Tanger Pink program include Columbia, J.Crew, Under Armour, Old Navy, Vera Bradley, Adidas, Puma and American Eagle. To learn more about Tanger Pink 2022, please visit tangeroutlets.com/pink and connect with Tanger Outlets on Facebook and Instagram.

Tanger Pink 2022 continues the company's relentless commitment to a better shared future for its local communities. The October program comes on the heels of the company's September education initiative, awarding more than $160,000 to local schools through TangerKids Grants. During this program, Tanger partnered with local educators to enrich learning opportunities for students, including grants to support more inclusive classroom environments for underserved schools and scholars.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.0 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at tangeroutlets.com.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can't stop now. Join us in fueling the world's most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.

