Easy Ice Hires Chief Marketing Officer

PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice, national leader in the rapidly growing full-service ice machine subscription industry, has hired CMO Ryan Kelly to enhance its ability to capitalize on an industry shift towards equipment outsourcing.

"Like SAAS did for software, we're poised to turn the commercial ice machine industry on its head."

Since 2009, through organic marketing efforts and the acquisition of 14 local and regional companies, Easy Ice has captured significant market share in the commercial ice machine space. Kelly will spearhead efforts to further expand Easy Ice's presence across the U.S through organic growth, acquisitions, and the development of a robust dealer network. He brings over 20 years' experience to the CMO role having held senior positions with market leaders including Dell, GoDaddy and most recently, subscription-based company Nextiva.

"One of Ryan's areas of significant expertise is growing subscription businesses in highly competitive markets, and he's bringing that knowledge to a market in which subscriptions are relatively new," said Easy Ice CEO Mark Hangen. "He will help us cement our market position by scaling both organic and affiliate efforts specific to this business model."

"Easy Ice has captured incredible market share in a short time and leads the industry as the only nationwide ice machine subscription company," said Kelly. "That said, a vast majority of the market continues to be dominated by inefficient traditional purchase processes and outdated leasing models. This creates a huge opportunity for us as industry disruptors."

"The voice of our customer is clear; we add significant value to their business not only through a decrease in total cost of ice machine ownership but, more importantly, the assurance of our ice guarantee. Easy Ice offers the only solution that allows business owners to focus on creating fantastic customer experiences, knowing their ice needs are covered," said Kelly. "Our subscription is a SAAS solution but for ice. And, like SAAS did for software, we're poised to turn the commercial ice machine industry on its head."

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to nearly 30,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

