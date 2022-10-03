InventHelp Inventor Develops Baby Swing for Two Infants (CTK-7010)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have 16 grandchildren and I am currently raising two premature grandbabies. I needed one convenient baby swing to accommodate both babies," said an inventor, from North Prince George, Va., "so I invented the SWING FOR TWO. My design could keep two infants happy and occupied at the same time."

The invention provides a new baby swing to accommodate two infants. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase, store and use two separate swings. As a result, it provides added comfort and fun for babies and it could help save space. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for families with two babies, day care centers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

