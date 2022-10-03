PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SPATIAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private investment firm, announced today that it has completed an acquisition of Spatial Business Systems LLC ("SBS" or the "Company"), in partnership with the Company's founders and management team.

SBS is a leading provider of intelligent design software and spatial data integration solutions to many of the world's largest utilities and infrastructure firms across North America, Europe and Australia. The Company's suite of vertical-focused software supports the engineering and design of critical network infrastructure assets, creating real-world models that are used to manage workflows, facilitate collaboration and standardize design rules.

Jordan Campbell, Managing Director of Peak Rock, said, "SBS represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a rapidly growing software platform within the highly attractive utilities and infrastructure vertical. Investment in utility infrastructure to modernize the power grid and enable more renewable energy sources is of critical importance and SBS' tools offer a best-in-class solution to facilitate efficient and effective design. We are thrilled to partner with SBS to accelerate the Company's growth and support further investments in the product offering as well as expansion into new applications and geographies."

Dennis Beck, Chief Executive Officer of SBS, commented, "We are excited to partner with Peak Rock as we embark on the next chapter of our development. Peak Rock has a deep understanding of our business and customers, and a strong track record of driving sustainable growth by supporting long-term investments. Andy and I are delighted to welcome this new investment and will continue to work closely with the dedicated SBS team to further serve our customers and expand our footprint."

"This transaction exemplifies Peak Rock's commitment to invest in leading enterprise software businesses with a differentiated value proposition that are serving attractive end markets. We continue to actively seek founder-owned platforms that we believe would benefit from our ability to drive transformational growth," added Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock.

ABOUT SPATIAL BUSINESS SYSTEMS

SBS is a leading provider of intelligent design software to utilities and critical network infrastructure assets. SBS's suite of vertical-focused software solutions automate and streamline engineering & design workflows, integrate spatial and design data and improve design effectiveness. The Company serves a blue-chip customer base including some of the world's leading utilities and infrastructure firms. Founded by Dennis Beck and Andy Street, SBS is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with an office in Melbourne, Australia.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and performance improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Peak Rock Capital