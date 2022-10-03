Rear Admiral Tom Druggan, USN Joins Strategic Insight, Ltd. As Chief Strategy Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RDML Tom Druggan, USN (Ret.) has joined Strategic Insight, Ltd. as the Chief Strategy Officer at the Arlington, Virginia headquartered company. RDML Druggan served as the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Program Executive for the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (ABMD) Sea-Based Weapon Systems. His U.S. Navy career has spanned more than 30 years following graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Strategic Insight's (SI) Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Barbara Hess, announced RDML Druggan's appointment as the company's first Chief Strategy Officer. "I am excited to welcome Tom to the Strategic Insight family. I look forward to working with him to help set the course for SI's future as we continue to serve our current clients and provide expert consulting services to new organizations. Tom's exceptional leadership of large organizations with focused expertise in advanced technology and defense acquisition aligns perfectly with SI's vision and 38-year history."

SI is a privately held management consulting and professional services firm with extensive experience across a wide range of public and private organizations. SI staff expertly consult on long-range strategic initiatives as well as provide daily technical and program operational support. SI solves its client's most demanding and complex challenges as their trusted provider of objective and insightful analysis and support while maintaining dedication to excellence, quality, and professional integrity. SI maintains offices adjacent to the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, DC and the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, VA.

Ms. Hess noted, "Tom has a well-earned reputation for developing and leading high performing teams to innovatively analyze and solve some of the Nation's most complex technical and programmatic challenges. We look forward to his leadership and expertise to help drive our continued delivery of exceptional support to our clients."

RDML Druggan brings a unique blend of expert experience to the Chief Strategy Officer position. He is a Senior Advisor to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Missile Defense Project, the premier think tank in the United States. At sea he served as Commanding Officer of the AEGIS BMD destroyer USS O'Kane (DDG 77). He's served as Major Program Manager for AEGIS Combat Systems in the Program Executive Office for Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS 1.0) and for In-Service AEGIS Fleet Readiness (PEO IWS 1.0F). RDML Druggan's Pentagon tours include Special Assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations and Vice Chief of Naval Operations, and as a founding member of the Navy Operations Group Deep Blue. As Commander, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head he led more than 17,000 scientists, engineers, and support personnel.

RDML Druggan is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned a B.S. in Engineering. He also earned an M.S. in Operations Research from the Naval Postgraduate School and an M.S. in National Resource Management, Military National Resource Strategy and Policy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy.

