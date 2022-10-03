Renowned Trial Lawyer Mark Kirsch Joins King & Spalding's Trial and Global Disputes Practice in New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that leading trial lawyer and litigator Mark Kirsch has joined the firm as a partner in the Trial and Global Disputes practice group in New York.

Kirsch's practice focuses on complex securities, white collar, commercial and antitrust litigation. He has routinely been named one of the leading securities litigators in the United States and New York by legal directories including Chambers USA and Legal 500 US. He has also been recognized by Law360 as a "Securities MVP," by Benchmark Litigation as a "Litigation Star" and by City & State on its "50 Over 50" list of the most distinguished public servants in New York.

"Mark is a highly respected trial lawyer who has handled some extraordinarily high-profile matters over the course of his career and shown himself to be an excellent team builder and collaborator," said Robert D. Hays, the firm's Chairman. "We're excited to have Mark add to the momentum we have in our trial practice in New York."

Kirsch joins the firm from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he served previously as Global Co-Chair of Litigation and Partner-In-Charge of the New York office. Before joining Gibson Dunn, he was a Partner and Global Chair of the Litigation & Dispute Resolution group at Clifford Chance and a member of its Global Management Committee. Prior to that, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, where he focused on complex financial crimes, and as a law clerk to the Honorable John M. Walker, Jr. in the Southern District of New York. He earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his J.D. from Yale Law School.

Kirsch will be the 18th litigation partner to join King & Spalding in New York in the past two and half years, including most recently Randy Mastro, Jamie Dycus and Matt Biben, who each joined the firm in August.

"The hallmarks of any great law firm are obsession with superlative client service, passion for collaboration with colleagues, and camaraderie as a constant. The depth of King & Spalding's commitment to these principles is startling and explains to me the firm's exceptional momentum. I'm proud to join the firm," said Kirsch.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

