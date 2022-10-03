TD Bank Names Christopher Fred as Head of U.S. Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending

Industry veteran brings 26 years of cards experience to role

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced the appointment of Christopher Fred as Head of U.S. Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending (CCUL). Fred will lead strategic direction of TD's U.S. Bankcard, Retail Card Services and Card Partnerships business. He will report to Matt Boss, Head of Consumer Products.

"It's a very exciting time for our cards business, and we're pleased to have Chris at the helm," Boss said. "He brings decades of experience executing strategies with speed and efficacy, developing strong and collaborative teams, and building meaningful relationships, all attributes vital to our work with the CCUL team and the broader bank."

Fred joins TD after nearly a decade with Citi, where he managed the U.S. Proprietary Card portfolio, Cardmember benefits, rewards program and new product development. In his role at TD, Fred will drive strategy for the Bank's diverse CCUL portfolio, which includes TD's credit card suite, unsecured loan offerings and retailer partnerships. He will also oversee operations and infrastructure transformation work focused on enhancing customer experiences and enabling continued growth.

Over the last several years, TD has expanded its U.S. Credit Cards & Unsecured Lending businesses through launches of new products and services, including the TD Double Up Credit Card and the TD Fit point of sale installment loan, and continued additions to TD's retail partnership portfolio and retail financing offerings.

"The TD team stands out for its unrelenting focus on the customer," Fred said. "I'm looking forward to working with this seasoned group of leaders to continue developing and delivering innovative products that serve the changing needs of consumers and retailers."

Fred's career includes time at Goldman Sachs, where he led partnership initiatives and project management for the Apple Card, and 15 years at American Express in a variety of roles including product management, loyalty, and acquisition. He earned a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany with a major in Economics and a minor in Political Science. He is based in New York.

