Fathom Events and DNA Films Announces Premiere of "It's Happening Right Here"

Documentary unveils the truth that child sex trafficking can happen in every community in the U.S.

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Films, Fathom Events, and Operation Underground Railroad announce the premiere of the shocking new documentary "It's Happening Right Here". The film hits select cinemas nationwide for one day only on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

It's Happening Right Here (PRNewswire)

Tickets for the film can be purchased HERE.

The latest statistics about human trafficking and sexual exploitation show that:

There are almost 28 million people trapped in forced labor and sexual exploitation worldwide, a 10.8% increase since 2016. (International Labour Organization, WalkFree, International Organization for Migration)

More than 3.3 million of these people are children.

(International Labour Organization, WalkFree, International Organization for Migration)

There was a 97.5% increase in online child sexual enticement reports during the pandemic. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

View the trailer HERE.

"It's Happening Right Here" unveils the terrifying truth that child sex trafficking can happen in every community in the United States. Interviews with law enforcement officials, non-governmental organizations, technology experts and survivors help to create awareness about online grooming, sextortion, and trafficking, along with providing preventative tools for parents and children alike.

Despite the darkness of these crimes, hope can be found through the organizations fighting to end trafficking and those sharing their experiences to protect others.

"Making this film was an eye-opening experience for me and I'm so grateful to the survivors, law enforcement agencies and non-profit organizations that took part in filming," said Nick Nanton, CEO of DNA Films. "Thanks to their interviews, we are able to inform about the dangers of online grooming, trafficking and more, while sharing preventative tools and ultimately a message of hope. We are excited to get this film out to the world."

Tickets for "It's Happening Right Here" can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters are subject to change).

About DNA Films

Nick Nanton, CEO of DNA Films, is a 22-Time Emmy Award winning Director and Producer. He has directed more than 60 documentaries, including the O.U.R. documentary Operation Toussaint, Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On, Visioneer, and A New Leash on Life: The K9s for Warriors Story. Nanton and DNA Films are known for telling raw, behind the scenes stories that connect deeply with the viewer.

About Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.)

O.U.R. is a worldwide nonprofit organization dedicated to ending child sex trafficking and sexual exploitation. Since inception, O.U.R. has provided operations, aftercare support in over 30 countries and all 50 U.S. states. In conjunction with law enforcement, O.U.R. has helped rescue and care for over 6,000 survivors and has assisted in the arrest of over 4,500 traffickers and predators. To learn more about the issue of online child exploitation, visit ourrescue.org.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in the top U.S. markets and more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

