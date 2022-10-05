JobsFirstNYC Partners with Workforce AI Leader, SkyHive, to Revolutionize Skills-Based Employment in New York City

JobsFirstNYC and SkyHive bring skills-mapping technology to enhance job access

and streamline skills-based hiring processes for New York City's workforce

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of work is skills-based, not degree-based. Imagine being able to build reskilling and upskilling plans for an entire neighborhood, one that showcases the skills currency of that community to its residents – and builds upon their unique strengths and abilities – creating direct pathways to higher-wage jobs laying a foundation for long-term economic mobility.

JobsFirstNYC, an organization dedicated to advancing economic mobility for young adults and their communities, today announced a new partnership with SkyHive, pioneers of Quantum Labor Analysis for the rapid reskilling of workers and communities worldwide.

Using real-time labor market intelligence and ethical artificial intelligence to analyze labor markets at the skill level, JobsFirstNYC and SkyHive will collaborate on building skilling and reskilling pathways to better jobs and higher wages. By analyzing and mapping the skills footprint of neighborhoods and matching them to needs across jobs, sectors, and industries, JobsFirstNYC and its partners will leverage SkyHive's technology to tackle the traditional barriers impeding job searching, recruitment, and pathways to career opportunities for those with varying qualifications.

"The COVID-impacted work landscape is evolving rapidly and new industries are emerging every day. For young people to take advantage of these opportunities, we must have an intelligent workforce system that can predict these shifts. This partnership will revolutionize workforce systems and improve the livelihoods of young adults," said Marjorie Parker, President and CEO of JobsFirstNYC, "SkyHive's technology presents an opportunity to proactively create labor market-responsive training solutions and empower jobseekers to see how their skills transfer to jobs in different employment sectors."

Skills mapping in New York City builds on JobsFirstNYC's experience promoting industry-based work solutions such as our Green Economy, Tech, and Healthcare Sector Networks and place-based community solutions through the development of partnerships in communities such as in Brownsville and the South Bronx, New York.

"Traditional hiring and recruitment norms have disenfranchised a lot of people, which is why JobsFirstNYC and SkyHive share a vision to help democratize the skills-based hiring process," said Sean Hinton, Founder and CEO of SkyHive. "We applaud JobsFirstNYC for breaking down barriers so young adults in New York City and surrounding communities can achieve financial security and self-sufficiency in today's labor market. Together, we will reduce the time, cost, and effort required in hiring for all stakeholders, including job seekers, trainers, and recruiters."

East Side House Settlement was a SkyHive early adopter. One participant, Michael Peace, said, "Through SkyHive, I was able to shift my focus while stuck at home to learn new skills that helped move my entrepreneurial efforts forward as well as other career interests." He took courses in Mechanical Ventilation for COVID-19, Classroom Strategies for Inquiry-Based Learning, and Customer-Centric Marketing for Entrepreneurs.

Daniel Diaz, Executive Director at East Side House Settlement said, "SkyHive's automated skills assessment supported our students in identifying comprehensive training and jobs with livable wages to advance their careers, showing the power of tech in bridging the gap between current and needed skills and mapping skills that are transferable to other jobs and sectors for growth and economic mobility."

"Skills mapping has the potential to help workforce leaders redesign programs and skills training in alignment with the dynamic movements of the labor market – in service of creating opportunity, unlocking access to higher-wage, high quality jobs, and connecting people to greater possibilities of career and economic mobility," said Keri Faulhaber, Vice President at JobsFirstNYC.

About JobsFirstNYC

JobsFirstNYC creates and advances solutions that break down barriers and transform the systems supporting young adults and their communities in pursuit of economic mobility. We build community-driven partnerships, citywide and industry-led employment networks, and policy-solutions, all of which have improved economic mobility for individuals and the communities they live in. The partnerships have reconnected 10,200+ young adults to education and employment and raised and leveraged $30M of public and private investment. Since 2006, JobsFirstNYC has worked with organizations and institutions across New York and developed models that have been replicated and integrated across the workforce system. For more information, visit www.jobsfirstnyc.org .

About SkyHive Technologies

SkyHive is a Certified B Corporation and software provider of global workforce intelligence technology, optimizing labor market efficiencies in real-time for companies, communities, and national economies. Leading enterprises use SkyHive's cloud-based applications and platforms to power the future of work at its most granular level: skills. SkyHive's Quantum Labor Analysis™ has been recognized by the World Economic Forum, Gartner, and Forbes for leading efforts in ethical AI and its positive impact on labor economies worldwide. For more information, visit www.skyhive.ai .

