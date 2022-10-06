Advice about Eating Fish for Your Family this National Seafood Month

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October is National Seafood Month and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends eating fish as part of a healthy diet and encourages children and people who are or might become pregnant or breastfeeding to eat fish that are lower in mercury. Learn how you can make informed choices when it comes to the types of fish that are nutritious and lower in mercury with the FDA's many education resources on eating fish.

Fish provide key nutrients that support a child's brain development, such as:

Omega-3 (called DHA and EPA) and omega-6 fats

Iron

Choline

Iodine (during pregnancy)

Choline also supports development of the baby's spinal cord. Fish provide iron and zinc to support children's immune systems. Fish are a source of other nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and selenium too.

The FDA has several education resources about eating fish, including:

The FDA/EPA advice about eating fish features a chart that describes dozens of healthy and lower mercury options. While it is important to limit mercury in the diets of those who are pregnant or breastfeeding and children, many types of fish are both nutritious and lower in mercury.

For more information, visit https://www.fda.gov/food/consumers/advice-about-eating-fish.

