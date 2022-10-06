Canon Earns Five Pinnacle Product Awards For 2022

Wins spanned multiple categories, including Software, UV/Latex Flatbed and Roll-to-Roll

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned five coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2022 Pinnacle Product Awards. Among the winners were two in the software category, with PRISMAcolor Manager garnering top honors for color management and quality control and PRISMAsync winning for best Software-RIP (raster image processor). The Arizona 2300 series UV flatbed printers won in two categories, for both UV/Latex Flatbed and UV/Latex Flatbed + White, while the Colorado 1630 series was recognized in the Roll-to-Roll UV (under 80 inch) category.

Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2022. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest's 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.

Additionally, Canon also won a Pinnacle InterTech Award for Production Printing for its FLXfinish+ that offers the unique ability to print a mixed matte and gloss finish in one print, at the click of a button.

"We are pleased to once again be honored by winning multiple prestigious Pinnacle Product Awards from the PRINTING United Alliance," said Shinichi "Sam" Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "It's gratifying to be recognized in a variety of categories that encompass both hardware and software and to know that Canon continues to be ranked so highly when measured against objective criteria for quality."

PRISMAcolor Manager – Software/Color Management and Quality Control

PRISMAsync Automated Color Tasks – Software/RIP

Arizona 2380 GTF – UV/Latex Flatbed ( $200K - 500K )

Arizona 2380 XTF – UV/Latex Flatbed _ White ( $200K - 500K )

Colorado 1630 – Roll-to-Roll UV (under 80 in.)

PRISMAcolor Manager enables commercial printer operators to manage the complex task of proactively measuring and assessing color by semi-automatically checking and comparing quality and consistency across Canon and non-Canon printers.

PRISMAsync Automated Color Tasks allows Canon cut-sheet toner-based digital press operators to manage the complex tasks of press linearization, sheet uniformity correction, G7 calibration, media color profiling, G7 verification, and results reporting, at the push of a button, completely hands-off, for all loaded job stocks, all in one step.

The Arizona 2300 series consists of true, stationary flatbed printers provide high print quality and versatility for both rigid and flexible media application while the Colorado 1630 works with the industry certified UVgel 460 inks, formulated for maximum flexibility.

"The Pinnacle Product Award competition represents the best of the best among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment," said Ray Weiss, director, Digital Print Programs, PRINTING United Alliance. "Congratulations to all the winners."

Output devices were judged based on reports generated by measuring color charts and then comparing them to industry specifications.

"This is the only competition I know of that reports on the percentage of Adobe RGB a printer can hit," said Dawn Nye, Program Manager for Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance. "Some categories were decided by tenths of a point, so fierce was the competition this year."

These award-winning solutions, along with Canon's other innovative production print solutions and large-format technology, will be on display at PRINTING United Expo from October 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Canon's booth #N1009.

About Canon U.S.A. , Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About PRINTING United Alliance

PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in the United States, comprised of the vast communities which it represents. The Alliance serves industry professionals across market segments with preeminent education, training, workshops, events, research, government and legislative representation, safety, and environmental sustainability guidance, as well as resources from the leading media company in the industry – NAPCO Media. Now a division of PRINTING United Alliance, Idealliance is the global leader in standards training and certification for printing and graphic arts operations across the entire industry supply chain.

PRINTING United Alliance also produces the PRINTING United Expo, the most influential days in printing. The expansive display of technology and supplies, education, programming, and services are showcased to the industry at large, and represents all market segments in one easily accessed place.

