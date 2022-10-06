Coinllectibles partners Marvel Digital Limited to incorporate autostereoscopic 3D technology into the Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs)

Marvel Digital Limited will also be showcasing Singapore's largest glasses free 3D screens – measuring 3.6m by 2.0m – during the Global Web 5.0 conference on 1 Nov 2022

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce that it will be partnering Marvel Digital Limited to incorporate autostereoscopic 3D technology into the Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) minted by the Group.

Marvel Digital Limited is an award wining technology company that has been developing autostereoscopic 3D technology since 2013. Autostereoscopic 3D technology allow users to experience 3D content from devices without the need to wear 3D glasses and Marvel Digital Limited has registered more than 60 related patents.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Marvel Digital has worked with many large government and commercial organisations like the Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong Cyberport and China Mobile. Marvel Digital Limited has also worked with education institutions like the Hong Kong Polytechnic University as well as City University of Hong Kong and was even involved in the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Patrick Wong, Sales & Marketing Director of Marvel Digital Limited, said, "We are excited to be working with Coinllectibles. As a 3D solutions provider, we are always looking for possible partners and we are very keen to see how we can work with Coinllectibles to give their DOT owners a more immersive user experience. Given our technological expertise and our track record of working with large corporations, we are confident that we can use our 3D technology to help make Coinllectibles DOTs even more impressive."

Gerald Gn, Corporate Finance Director of Coinllectibles, said, "Based on our market research, we believe we are one of the first blockchain companies that has Digital Ownership Tokens (DOTs) which are playable on autostereoscopic 3D devices. Not only will this give our owners another way to enjoy the DOTs, more importantly, this will differentiate us from the rest of the companies that deal with NFTs."

"In terms of implementation, we intend to do this with selected art pieces first. Our DOTs have always been positioned as an ownership token for the physical art pieces – that does not change. However, in these specially curated 3D DOTs, owners will also get digital copies of the art, that have been digitally enhanced to be playable on autostereoscopic 3D screens. In this way, through the autostereoscopic 3D devices, owners who bought those art DOTs can still get to enjoy the artwork without actually taking possession of the physical item," added Gerald.

As part of their outreach efforts, Marvel Digital Limited will be showcasing Singapore's largest glasses-free 3D screen during the Global Web 5.0 conference on 1 Nov 2022. The screen has a viewable area of 3.6m by 2.0m and it will be the first time that the company is displaying this technology in Singapore.

On Marvel Digital Limited's participation in the Global Web 5.0 Conference, Patrick commented, "As part of our expansion plan, we have always wanted to enter into the ASEAN markets. Other than large screens we also have technology for tablet and even phone sized devices. On top of such display hardware, we have developed processor chips that can be used to greatly enhance users' 3D experiences as well as software – such as instant 2D-to-3D conversion programs. In short, we are able to provide our partner with a full fledge 3D ecosystem and we see the Global Web 5.0 conference as an excellent platform for us to showcase our exciting technologies."

For more information regarding the Coinllectibles, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art/. For more information regarding the Web 5.0 conference, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art/Web5Conference.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

View original content:

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.