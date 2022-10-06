Hometown Local
Copa Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Schedule

Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) announces the following events:

Earnings Release – Third Quarter 2022



Date:

November 16, 2022


Time:

After US market close


This release will be available on our website:                       

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results


 

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast



Date:

November 17, 2022


Time:

11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)


Join by phone: 

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI09fdd12e99dd439db610429d1901849a


Webcast (listen-only):

https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations


Speakers:

Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer



José Montero, Chief Financial Officer













We encourage our listeners to join the conference via webcast.  Please access the website several minutes prior to the scheduled start time, allowing sufficient time to register, download and install any necessary software.

If you are unable to listen or access this presentation at the scheduled time, a webcast replay option will be available at the above website shortly after the conference.

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit www.copa.com.

CPA-G

PRESS RELEASE CONTACT:  Daniel Tapia – Panamá
Director – Investor Relations
011 (507) 304-2774

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-release-schedule-301643252.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

