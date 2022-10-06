LucidLinks Expands Security in the Cloud by Appointing Director of Information Security and Privacy

Cybersecurity Expert Dr. Randall Magiera Will Lead the Company's Security and Compliance Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink , a global leader in remote collaboration, announced Dr. Randall Magiera has been named Director of Information Security and Privacy. Randall will be responsible for scaling the company's security and privacy programs, including compliance, certifications, and risk assessment. These programs will strengthen end-to-end data integrity for LucidLink services and business practices.

High-Performance Cloud File Service for Distributed Workloads. LucidLink works with any cloud, on-prem object storage, and with any OS. It is providing users with fast, secure remote access to large files and datasets that performs like a local disk. (PRNewsfoto/LucidLink) (PRNewswire)

"We've always believed that security and data privacy are as much about protecting customer data as it is about safeguarding our own," said Peter Thompson, co-founder, and CEO of LucidLink. "As our customer base expands to large enterprises with stringent compliance requirements, Randall's experience in cloud security and complex policies for global operations is crucial to our business. He is a great addition to our team."

Randall joined LucidLink from CloudCheckr, where he was responsible for security risk and compliance from 2019 until joining LucidLink in 2022. Before CloudCheckr, he held the Virtualization and Identity Management Admin & Deputy Information Security Officer position at Finger Lakes Community College (FLCC) in New York. At FLCC, he developed the educational institution's security strategies and led the design and execution of vulnerability and risk assessments, network hardening, disaster recovery planning, and attack surface optimization. Before FLCC, Randall was a senior associate in the Enterprise Risk Management division of Freed Maxick CPA. He provided information security and assurance consulting services to enterprise clients of Freed Maxick. Previous roles included IT engineering and technical admin support positions for cloud solutions, storage, and virtualization technologies. In addition to a business career, Randall is an adjunct professor teaching graduate-level information security and privacy classes for online programs.

Randall holds a doctor of science (D.Sc.) in cybersecurity and a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) in cybersecurity leadership. He has cybersecurity and privacy certifications, including CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, CISSP, and CISM.

"I'm honored to join the team at LucidLink," said Randall. "Not only does the company offer customers business and productivity benefits with real-time access to encrypted, end-to-end cloud storage, but its zero-knowledge model speaks volumes to how serious this leadership team views data security."

Filespaces Provides End-to-End Security

LucidLink Filespaces is built on a modern, general-purpose distributed file system designed for the cloud. One of the fundamental tenets of the design is the strong focus on security to provide the best-of-class solution for highly sensitive data and workloads. LucidLink technology streams data on-demand, eliminating the need for storing unprotected copies of files on multiple devices, which is radically different from existing solutions.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with Microsoft Azure Blob and any Amazon S3 consistent object storage provider that utilizes the cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors include Baseline Ventures, Headline, Adobe, Bright Cap Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, and Fathom Capital. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia.

