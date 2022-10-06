Mitigate Data Loss with the Best Backup and Availability Software from SoftwareReviews 2022 Data Quadrant Report

Mitigate Data Loss with the Best Backup and Availability Software from SoftwareReviews 2022 Data Quadrant Report

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Backup and Availability Data Quadrant, naming five providers as Gold Medalists.

Backup and Availability (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Backup and availability software provides business continuity and recovery to ensure organizations' data and information are resilient and can be restored following disasters or outages. Organizations typically use backup and availability software in case of software or hardware malfunction, data deletion, and cyberattacks. Malicious attacks have increased globally in the past few years, and 2022 saw some of the big tech giants being targets of cyberattacks, resulting in loss of information.

To protect against such events, organizations are considering which backup and availability software to invest in this year. SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers with insights based on verified survey data collected from 946 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' data quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Backup and Availability Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated backup and availability category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews