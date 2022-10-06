Paradigm Sports Celebrates Historic Wins and New Business Ventures as The Agency Closes a Successful Quarter

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global sports and entertainment agency Paradigm Sports is celebrating a successful close to the third quarter. Led by founder and CEO Audie Attar, the agency has remained a dominant force in the industry with numerous new client signings, countless client successes and the announcement of new ventures.

In the third quarter, Paradigm Sports has achieved meaningful accomplishments across each of the verticals in which they operate, including combat sports, soccer, Web3, and more.

Combat Sports

In Q3, Paradigm Sports' combat sport athletes competed in 29 fights, with two adding championship titles to their resume. Leon "Rocky" Edwards became the UFC Welterweight Champion after dethroning then-pound-for-pound best, Kamaru Usman, with a dramatic last-minute knockout in the fifth and final round. Edwards became Tim Simpson's – Senior Vice President of MMA at Paradigm Sports – third UFC champion on his roster, joining Israel Adesanya and Jiří Procházka. Procházka claimed the Light Heavyweight belt after an electrifying win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 that earned Procházka the "Fight of the Night" bonus as well as the title of the first Czech UFC Champion.

In July, Taneisha Tennant retained her Invicta Bantamweight title at Invicta FC 48 while Israel Adesanya, arguably one of the most active champions, defended his middleweight championship belt for the fifth time at a packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at UFC 276. Adesanya will defend his title again in the Big Apple on November 12 where he will headline UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Paradigm Sports ended the quarter on a strong note with client Taha Akgül becoming a 3x World Champion following his win in the 125kg division at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships. Akgül joined Paradigm Sports' formidable combat athlete roster in July. Additional new signings include UFC Featherweight Shaylian Nuerdanbieke and UFC Light Heavyweight contenders Paul Craig and Zhang Mingyang.

Soccer

Paradigm Sports' soccer athletes had an active summer, including Jonathan Perez, midfielder for the LA Galaxy and Mexico's national under-20 team. Perez saw action in the CONCACAF U20 Championship and scored his first goal for the LA Galaxy against Chivas Guadalajara in front of a sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium. Alongside Perez, Paradigm client Preston Judd made his MLS debut in the Galaxy's 2-0 victory over Chivas Guadalajara following his nomination for USL Championship Player of the Month.

Twenty-year old Chris Hegardt, on loan from MLS side Charlotte FC, was nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month after recording one goal and tallying four assists in July for the Charlotte Independence.

One of the United States' most decorated players, Jozy Altidore, plans to make a bid for what would be his third World Cup. As part of his efforts, Altidore secured a loan to play for Club Puebla of Liga MX. Since joining Puebla, Altidore has scored two goals in six matches, and recently scored his 200th career goal.

Media and Entertainment

Global MMA superstar, Conor McGregor announced his acting debut in a major studio movie as Amazon Studios' reimagines the classic 90s action picture, Road House. McGregor will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in his first feature film.

Additionally, Tim Simpson was named a top "MMA manager to watch" and the MMA management world's new "triple champ" by Forbes, which detailed his representation of three UFC Champions, Israel Adesanya, Jiří Procházka and Leon Edwards.

Partnerships and New Ventures

Conor McGregor and our partner, McGregor FAST, have not stopped building. The innovative McGregor FAST App, the brand's flagship offering, allows members worldwide to train, fuel, and perform like Conor McGregor. Available through the App Store and Google Play, the McGregor FAST app has a growing library of more than 300 challenging workouts, multi-week guided programs, and a curated database of recipes.

The FAST team is working hard to expand its services into physical fitness studios, events, and much more. Visit mcgregorfast.com and follow @mcgregorfast on social media to stay up to date on everything from the world of FAST.

Paradigm Sports partner, TIDL Sport is disrupting the OTC pain management and sports recovery segment, securing over 8,000 retail shelves in the US and distribution in 9 other countries through Quarter 3 of this year. Co-founded by Conor McGregor, the TIDL product line delivers relief in novel topical products formulated for consumers ranging from world class athletes to everyday people that struggle with different types of aches and pains.

Proper No. 12 Whiskey also had a busy quarter with Paradigm Sports. With a large presence at UFC's International Fight Week, Proper 12 hosted a UFC X activation at the Las Vegas Convention Center with Paradigm Sports athletes Casey O'Neil, Mackenzie Dern, Stephen Thompson and Jiří Procházka, hosting meet and greet appearances within the fan activation.

The Proper No.12 Whiskey "Proper Predictions" social promotion launched, featuring Mackenzie Dern, Stephen Thompson, Julio Arce, Casey O'Neill and Ty Gywerder as partners.

And finally, Proper No.12 Whiskey started recruiting for their next "brand ambassador" with a national campaign, launching with a full page advert with Conor McGregor in The New York times.

Conor McGregor and Jiří Procházka were announced as Global Brand Ambassadors for XTB, a global leader in FX and CFD trading, marking the organization's first ever MMA financial trading partnerships.

Paradigm Sports and UFC Flyweight rising star Muhammad Mokaev announced a multi-tiered partnership with Wingstop, the American multinational chain restaurant specializing in chicken wings. As part of the partnership, Paradigm and Mokaev will launch the flagship franchise in Abu Dhabi.

Ecommerce and Retail

After his victory over Kamaru Usman, Paradigm Sports launched official Leon Edwards merchandise with his now iconic, "Look At Me Now," tagline. The agency sold over 1,400 orders in 48 hours. In light of that success, the agency is preparing a relaunch of the Paradigm Sports Shop to create new ways for fans to engage with the Paradigm Sports family of athletes and brands.

In May, MMA and Bellator megastar Michael "Venom" Page's debut streetwear brand, MAWUTO, launched in partnership with the D2C fashion brand, In-House. Page plans to launch new products timed to the upcoming holiday season.

Web3

Paradigm Sports executed a number of successful launches in Q3, including the now sold-out Leon Edwards NFT, developed in partnership with Blockasset.

The agency also launched the first "MintPS: Moments in History" collection, which commemorates the most memorable moments in Paradigm Sports' recent history, including Leon Edwards' historic performance against Kamaru Usman.

Paradigm and Dapper Labs, a company that uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world, formed a partnership and completed deals with UFC Champion Israel Adesanya and former UFC Champion turned commentator Michael Bisping.

In addition to these new ventures, Paradigm Sports plans to introduce various digital products, such as collectibles and gamification, to further engage with both loyal and new fans.

About Paradigm Sports

Paradigm Sports is a full-service management agency that sets itself apart as a multi-sport, business, and media company that manages and enhances the careers of many of the top athletes on earth and builds some of the coolest brands and companies with them. As a multi-sport, business and media company, Paradigm Sports has transformed the sports management industry with the launch of successful business ventures alongside their clientele, such as Proper Number Twelve, McGregor Fast, and August McGregor. Paradigm Sports also manages the careers of some of the most prominent athletes in the world, like Conor McGregor, Rico Verhoeven, Israel Adesanya, Jozy Altidore, and Josh Tupou. Founder and CEO, Audie Attar, brokered the "Money Fight" between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor back in 2017 which, to date, remains one of the highest revenue-generating events in combat sports history. To learn more, visit www.paradigmsports.com or follow Paradigm Sports on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

