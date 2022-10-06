Shaklee Featured in New Astrology-Themed Beauty Boxes Tailored to the Four Elements

Curated by celebrity astrologer Susan Miller, Shaklee's Chewable Vita-C® and Omega-3 Gellys® are highlighted in the limited edition "Fire" and "Air" beauty boxes

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a leading wellness brand, is pleased to announce its inclusion in this year's Astrology Zone Beauty Boxes that are tailored to the four elements: Air (for Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), Fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), Earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), and Water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces). Curated by celebrity astrologer Susan Miller, the boxes feature premium hair, health, makeup, wellness, and beauty products with each of the four elements in mind. Each box has a retail value of more than $250 but is available now for just $40.

"We're proud to partner with Susan Miller to have Shaklee's proven and effective supplements available to so many new people," said Shaklee Corporation Chairman and CEO Roger Barnett. "We recognized a great opportunity to spread additional awareness of two of our most popular supplements ― the Chewable Vita-C® and Omega-3 Gellys™ ― and align ourselves with other premium products in the beauty and wellness categories."

This is the second time Shaklee has been featured in Susan Miller's Astrology Zone curated beauty boxes, available exclusively at The Beauty Season™. The company's products were featured alongside other top products in Astrology Zone boxes that were released in November 2021 with a third partner, InStyle magazine.

This year's newly released collection features Shaklee's Chewable Vita-C supplement. This vitamin C product has been shown to support immune health and help maintain natural antioxidant defenses that protect against free radicals.*

Shaklee has included its Omega-3 Gellys in the Fire Box. The Gellys' potent formula delivers three times more DHA + EPA to help support brain, heart, eye, joint, immune, and skin health*† in a novel delivery form.

Shaklee promo code coupons are included in the boxes. Shaklee's mission is to bring true wellness to the world. And true wellness means physical health through great products, financial health from the business opportunity, emotional health through the love and support of the amazing Shaklee community, and the health of the planet as a whole. Every human being needs all four of these elements to live a great life. People all over the world are starting to recognize how important true wellness is. To learn more about Shaklee and to join its ambassador network, visit: www.shaklee.com.

In addition to experiencing Shaklee through these two custom boxes, all Shaklee products are available to purchase on its website or through its more than 2 million ambassadors in North America and Asia. Shaklee has been at the forefront of innovation in the health and wellness industry since its inception in 1915 when Dr. Shaklee invented "Shaklee's Vitalized Minerals," the first multivitamin in the United States. To learn more about Shaklee and its variety of supplements, vitamins, and beauty products, visit Shaklee.com.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the United States more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 published clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million micro-influencers in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to live their healthiest lives. For more information, visit shaklee.com, follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

About Roger Barnett

Roger Barnett is the chairman and CEO of Shaklee Corporation, the first company in the world to be certified carbon neutral. A graduate of Yale College, Yale Law School, and Harvard Business School, Barnett has spent the majority of his career as an impact investor. In 2004, he acquired control of Shaklee, the pioneer of nutritional supplements, and has since transformed this once analog business into a digital powerhouse with a network of 2 million ambassadors across the globe. He has been selected as a Global Leader for Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum and is a member of the Harvard and Yale Schools of Public Health Leadership Councils, the University Council of Yale University, and the Yale University President's Council on International Activities.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



†Per Gelly compared to other leading gummies.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

