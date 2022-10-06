Windham Mountain Announces Over $9 Million in 22/23 Capital Investments and East Side Property Acquisition

WINDHAM, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windham Mountain announces the investment of over $9 million in capital improvement projects. Highlights of the capital expenditure include a brand-new high-speed quad chairlift, significant upgrades to automated snowmaking, and the purchase and renovation of a 15-room motel that will be the site of employee housing. In addition, the mountain acquired 450 acres of land to enable future development and expansion of the mountain.

"The hallmark of Windham Mountain is going above and beyond for our passholders, our guests, and our staff. In order to continue to provide that elevated experience, we must invest in the present, as well as the future," said Chip Seamans, President and General Manager of Windham Mountain. "I'm excited to open a third detachable lift in our base area to continue to deliver on our promise of prioritizing a quality ski experience over high-volume crowds, and the purchase of adjacent property gives us exciting new opportunities for the future of the mountain."

Through the acquisition of 450 acres on the east side, Windham Mountain ended a long-term lease. A master plan is currently in development with SE Group, the leading firm in mountain resort planning, architecture, and design.

This year's investments remain focused on significant upgrades to enhance the guest experience. Construction and installation of a Doppelmayr high-speed quad, which replaced a fixed-grip triple chair, began in April and is set to open for Windham Mountain's 22/23 winter season. The new chairlift will increase overall carrying capacity for the mountain and decrease ride times out of the base area. Investment in additional automated snowmaking technology, pipe replacement, and a glycol cooling system, continues to create more efficiencies and sustainability with snowmaking infrastructure and allows for quicker start-up and faster recovery from freeze/thaw cycles that naturally occur during the winter months.

Windham Mountain's multi-million dollar investment in the former Hamilton Motel property will create new employee housing, continuing its commitment to developing and investing in Mountain employees. Renovations are slated to be complete on the 15-room motel and separate 3-story house/office in advance of the 22/23 season.

As part of its commitment to providing an elevated experience, Windham Mountain continues to manage daily mountain capacity for the 22/23 season. As ticket availability will be limited and dates may sell out, guests are encouraged to purchase in advance, online. Windham Mountain is a proud partner of Ikon Pass. Ikon Pass holders are required to make reservations for their visits in advance at IkonPass.com.

About Windham Mountain

Windham Mountain is the premier year-round mountain resort destination within two and a half hours of New York City. Boasting 285 skiable acres across 54 trails and serviced by 11 lifts, the mountain offers six terrain parks, an award-winning and revamped Ski and Ride School, lodging, on-mountain dining, a Tubing Park, a full-service spa, and much more. Summer brings a range of activities including simple mountain getaways, events, festivals, extraordinary weddings, and energizing corporate gatherings. Windham Mountain Bike Park is famous for its UCI World Cup course and also features a three-mile-long, signature beginner trail. Windham Country Club is an 18-hole public golf course with a private club atmosphere. Visit windhammountain.com for details on these activities and more.

View original content:

SOURCE Windham Mountain