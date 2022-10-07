Health Delegates Announces New Vice President

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Delegates ( www.healthdelegates.com ) has announced that Dr. Deb Curry, Pharm D. FAMCP, has joined the company as Vice President of Clinical Solutions. In this role, she is responsible for clinical strategy and offerings for Health Delegates' next generation of transparent rebate aggregation solutions.

Rethink the link between rebates, data, and dollars.Gain actionable insights and control over your net drug costs — at every level. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Curry, she will be appearing at the AMCP NEXUS meeting October 12-14 in National Harbor, Maryland .

Dr. Curry brings over 20 years of experience and knowledge in the industry in various roles, such as formulary and rebate management, network strategy, and clinical analytics, all reflected in her previous recent work as Senior Vice President of Clinical & Product Centers of Excellence at SS&C Health and as Senior Director of Formulary and Clinical Strategy at OptumRx.

Dr. Curry brings a wealth of knowledge in the industry to marry transparent data and analytics, which Health Delegates provides with flexible clinical solutions, to truly deliver on the lowest net cost promise. When asked why she joined the Health Delegates team, Dr. Curry said: "I'm excited about expanding the clinical footprint of Health Delegates to provide our own formulary and other offerings that will fill the niche that is missing in the industry which focuses on clinical value instead of chasing the rebate dollars".

"As we look to the future of Health Delegates' evolving transparent rebate model, Dr. Curry's experience with formularies and rebates (clinical, lowest net cost, key pharma relations, and industry strategies) will be invaluable, as she will be a key driver in continuing to bring a much-needed rebate paradigm offering to the market," says Mark Huetten, Chief Executive Officer of Health Delegates.

ABOUT HEALTH DELEGATES

Since inception in 2013, Health Delegates has provided formulary management and rebate aggregation services to over 3 million lives. Health Delegates focuses on providing independent PBM agnostic services to managed care organizations (MCOs) pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and large employer groups with services that deliver low net cost, transparent solutions. Health Delegates' programs are designed to find new and innovative ways for organizations to manage rebates through clinical strategies, as well as reporting and analytical solutions, which are designed to drive the lowest net-cost, are 100% pass-through and provide documented transparency.

NOTES

If you haven't already met Dr. Curry, she will be appearing at the AMCP NEXUS meeting October 12-14 in National Harbor, Maryland and she will be on stage at the General Session on Wednesday morning, October 12.

Contact: Ted Levy, t.levy@healthdelegates.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Delegates