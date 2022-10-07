Invitation to Autoliv's Q3, 2022 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the third quarter 2022 on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 12:00 Central European Time (CEST).

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00-15:00 CEST Main Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO Attend the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6arhwkbu Attend by phone: To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in: - United Kingdom Intl.: +44 3333000804 - United States of America: +1 6319131422 - Sweden: +46 856642651 Confirmation Code: 20431078#

