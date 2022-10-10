Caesars Entertainment Releases 13th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report

2021-2022 PEOPLE PLANET PLAY Report Shares Company's ESG Achievements and Growth

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), the largest casino-entertainment company in the United States, today released its 2021-2022 Corporate Social Responsibility report. The report reflects a refresh in priority topics after an extensive materiality assessment and stakeholder mapping exercise. It also highlights progress toward Caesars' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goal of gender and racial equality in leadership roles by 2025, progress toward the Company's goal of reduction in Scope 1 + 2 emissions by 100 percent by 2050, a new educational assistance program for Team Members and more.

"As we continue to work toward and reflect on our goals, the materiality assessment that was conducted this year was extremely helpful for us to engage in insightful conversations and review the importance of CSR-related issues," said Heather Rapp, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Caesars Entertainment. "Caesars has created a strong CSR framework that continues to drive our mission of being a better employer, corporate citizen and diversified gaming leader. This report and this year's objectives are a testament to that progress."

The report details progress in four critical areas for the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, including:

Environmental Impact: Caesars is working to divert waste from landfills, reduce water consumption and reduce the Company's carbon footprint.

Caesars is working toward a reduction in Scope 1 + 2 emissions by 100 percent by 2050. In 2021, Caesars saw a 33.9 percent absolute reduction in Scope 1 + 2 emissions from 2011

The Company aims to divert 65 percent of waste generated at properties from landfills by 2030. In 2021, 40 percent of waste was diverted from landfills

Caesars has pledged to reduce water consumption by 20 percent per square foot by 2035 over a 2019 baseline. In 2021, Caesars saw a reduction of 15 percent in consumption per square foot from this baseline

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: To further advance the Company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in its workforce, communities and supply base, Caesars pledged DEI goals with a target of achieving gender and racial equality in leadership roles by 2025.

Currently, women hold 46 percent of mid-level leadership roles and 32 percent of senior leadership roles

Currently, 43 percent of racial/ethnically diverse Team Members hold leadership roles and 19 percent hold senior leadership roles

Education: In 2022, Caesars launched a new educational assistance program for Team Members, All-In On Education, including tuition assistance, low to no-cost education options, student loan debt repayment, college savings plans and dependent scholarship opportunities.

Responsible Gaming: This year, Caesars expanded its industry-leading Responsible Gaming program to Team Members at the Company's mobile sports betting and iGaming division. Now, with 1,600 specially-trained Responsible Gaming Chairpersons and Ambassadors, Caesars continues to lead the industry in Responsible Gaming.

Click here for the full report, written in accordance with GRI Standards and including SASB and TCFD indices, and for more information on Caesars Entertainment's corporate social responsibility progress.

