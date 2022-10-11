Media & Advertising Community's Advancing Diversity Week: Black Talent Outreach Takes Place October 17-20

Industry-wide initiative aiming to attract Black talent

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're recruiting more diverse talent to your company or looking to make your next career move, Advancing Diversity Week: Black Talent Outreach is where you should start. With a focus on Black talent outreach for its second annual Advancing Diversity Week, MediaVillage is connecting eager, qualified candidates to human resources, journalism, advertising, and other professionals in the industry.

Submit resume for free at MediaVillage.com for Black Talent Outreach during Advancing Diversity Week: 10/17-10/20.

From October 17-20, Advancing Diversity Week's main objective is to collect 2,500 resumes from Black talent to add more valuable Black perspectives to the media, marketing, entertainment, and advertising professions. Right now, Black people make up less than 5% of the professionals in the advertising industry.

The media and advertising community has established a free Resume Submission Portal. Candidates can share interests and submit resumes to a host of companies at week.advancingdiversity.org/registration or the MediaVillage.com and AdvancingDiversity.org websites.

The 2022 Advancing Diversity Week: Black Talent Outreach boasts a four-day virtual program featuring storytelling, interviews, and panels with decision-makers at local, national, and global companies and nonprofits. Those interested in attending the virtual program can register at MediaVillage.com . There is also an exclusive, in-person cocktail reception recognizing the 2022 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees on the evening of October 19. Follow @mediavillagecom and @jackmyersbiz #BlackTalentOutreach #ADW2022 #AdvancingDiversityHonors

Sponsors for Advancing Diversity Week: Black Talent Outreach include 4A's, A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Ampersand, Comcast Advertising, Dentsu, DPAA, FOX, HBCU GO, HBCU Radio / WHUR, IPG Mediabrands, Mower, Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Nielsen, Screenvision, Warner Bros. Discovery. Funds raised through sponsorship for Black Talent Outreach Week will support the organization's 501c3 College Loan Relief Fund and Continuing Education Scholarships. For partnership opportunities, contact Robin Wallace at Robin@MediaVillage.com.

For press inquiries, contact Jazmyne Hankerson at Jazmyne@TJMandCo.com, Tiffany Joy Murchison at TiffanyJoy@TJMandCo.com or Diane Stefani at Diane@MediaVillage.com. Follow @MediaVillageCom @JackMyersBiz; hashtags: #BlackTalentOutreach #Resume #ADW2022 #AdvancingDiversityHonors

ABOUT MEDIAVILLAGE: MediaVillage is an open B2B marketplace where media companies and subject matter experts share thought leadership, business offerings, strategic insights and resources for industry professionals, educators, and job seekers. Underpinned by AvrioB2B SaaS technology, MediaVillage KnowledgeExchange, AdvancingDiversity.org, MeetingPrep.com and The Myers Report enable industry professionals, educators, and job seekers to learn and grow. MediaVillage hosts and manages dedicated destination B2B sites for more than 100 member companies and subject matter experts. In collaboration with our journalists and columnists, members contribute B2B educational resources, market intelligence, content marketing and diverse talent development resources. Become a MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org subscriber here for free. Learn more about us at www.AboutMediaVillage.com; follow @mediavillagecom @jackmyersbiz

ABOUT ADVANCINGDIVERSITY.ORG: Under the AdvancingDiversity.org umbrella, over 10 content sites amplify the voices and best practices of diverse talent in the media, advertising, marketing, and entertainment community. They include: MediaVillage.com, AdvancingDiversity.org, Ask-GenZ.com, BlackLeadersMatter.info, LGBTQAdvancing.com, MulticulturalInSites.com, TheAgeofAging.com, LegendsLeaders.org, WomenAdvancing.org, ThePool.biz. AdvancingDiversity.org organizes and hosts the annual Advancing Diversity Week and the AdvancingDiversity.org Hall of Honors. The MeetingPrep.com content recommendation engine provides easy access to insights, intelligent and guidance for all those seeking knowledge about the advertising supported media business.

