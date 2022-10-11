ONYX partners with Janitor's Closet to expedite cleaning equipment for Hurricane Ian disaster recovery efforts

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean power technology innovator ONYX Systems announced a partnership with Janitors Closet, a distributor of cleaning & restoration products, to expedite deliveries of floor cleaning & polishing equipment needed for Hurricane Ian cleanup & restoration. ONYX was quick to commit sizeable emergency inventories of product and allocate this product to support the disaster recovery efforts in Florida. Janitors Closet is inventorying & distributing the full lineup of ONYX riding & walk behind battery and propane powered floor cleaning & polishing equipment out of its Tampa, Florida location.

With thousands of businesses and buildings impacted, it will take many months for many Southern Florida communities to get back to normal. ONYX floor machines will expedite that process. (PRNewswire)

ONYX equipment will expedite the hurricane Ian disaster recovery and clean-up.

"We are pleased to have a partner like Janitors Closet to get our cleaning equipment where it needs to go quickly," stated Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales for ONYX.

Janitors Closet has been making daily deliveries of ONYX equipment to retail, education, and hospitality facilities to restore damage caused by Hurricane Ian's storm surge. ONYX automatic floor cleaning equipment removes dirty water then cleans and restores floors in a fraction of the time of traditional mopping, allowing facilities to reopen faster. The ONYX equipment allows for a more hygienic cleaning process, using disinfecting solutions and surfactants. ONYX floor polishing equipment is powered by powerful, clean burning propane engines that quickly restore concrete, terrazzo, and vinyl floors to a beautiful shine.

"ONYX has been a great partner in expediting floor cleaning equipment needed for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts" stated Greg Robinson Sr., General Manager of Janitors Closet.

About ONYX Systems, LLC

Dedicated to a cleaner planet, ONYX provides technology to help power a cleaner future. Headquartered in Huntersville, NC, ONYX products utilize near zero and zero emission technologies to ensure clean, safe, and reliable solutions for commercial operators. For additional information see www.onyxsolutions.com.

About Janitor's Closet

Janitor's Closet, founded in 1964, is a wholesaler and distributor specializing in high-quality janitorial supplies and equipment. The company's clients include janitorial professionals, residential and commercial carpet cleaning experts, in-house service providers, disaster restoration, and building service contractors. Based in Tampa, Fla., Janitor's Closet has built strong and lasting relationships with the most trusted and respected manufacturers, vendors, and distributors to bring the best prices to its clients. For more information, please visit www.buyjanitorialdirect.com.

ONYX JX-700 Propane Powered Burnisher, JXi Battery Burnisher, and a snapshot of ONYX floor care lineup. (PRNewswire)

ONYX Logo w tagline and green sparkle (PRNewsfoto/Onyx) (PRNewswire)

