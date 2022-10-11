Sherwin-Williams to Acquire Italian Wood Coatings Company Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced an agreement to acquire Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A. (ICA), an Italian designer, manufacturer and distributor of industrial wood coatings used for kitchen cabinets, furniture and décor, building products, flooring and other specialty applications. The acquired business has annual sales of more than €150 million, with sales and operations globally, including production facilities in Italy and Poland, and ICA's interest in the India-based joint venture, ICA Pidilite. ICA has approximately 600 employees and will become part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group operating segment. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022.

"This wonderful company brings us innovative waterborne and solvent liquid coatings technology, including an award-winning range of ultra-matt protective coatings and a growing portfolio of BIO water-based coatings products, which are made with recycled raw materials," said Sherwin-Williams Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John G. Morikis. "In addition to this strong technical expertise, ICA has excellent relationships with multi-national and local customers, multiple product specification and approval positions, strategically located manufacturing and distribution, and an outstanding commercial team focused on delivering innovative and value-added solutions. The combination of our businesses provides numerous opportunities to accelerate profitable growth in the region and beyond. The outstanding leadership and talented employees of ICA have built an admirable track record of success over the last 50 years, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Sherwin-Williams family upon the close of the transaction."

ABOUT THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The Company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® WaterSeal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 5,000 Company-operated stores and facilities, while the Company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "project," "could," "plan," "goal," "target," "potential," "seek," "intend," "aspire" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, predictions, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from the Company's historical performance, results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include such things as: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully integrate past and future acquisitions into its existing operations, as well as the performance of the businesses acquired; strengths of retail and manufacturing economies and the growth in the coatings industry; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and suppliers; changes in raw material availability and pricing; adverse weather conditions or natural disasters, including due to the impacts of climate change; public health crises, including the duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions implemented by international, federal, state and local public health and governmental authorities to contain and combat COVID-19, which may exacerbate one or more of the aforementioned and/or other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and other risks, uncertainties and factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. Since it is not possible to predict or identify all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results, the above list should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

