SMARTNEWS' SUMMER '22 RELEASE DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN U.S. PRODUCT THROUGH NEW STRATEGIC INNOVATIONS

Updates to the U.S. version of SmartNews includes an additional sign-in option and a new hub in the Entertainment channel

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartNews Inc., a global leader in redefining information and news discovery, announced details of its Summer '22 Release, SmartNews' quarterly product innovation update. Summer '22 Release features enhanced sign-on features, a new streaming-focused Entertainment channel feature, and increased backend efficiency to ensure a streamlined user experience.

SmartNews' Summer '22 Release highlights include:

"What to Watch" hub : officially announced in July , the "What to Watch" hub in the Entertainment channel allows users to browse articles, trailers, and rankings to decide which movies and shows they should choose next. , the "What to Watch" hub in the Entertainment channel allows users to browse articles, trailers, and rankings to decide which movies and shows they should choose next.

Email sign-up/sign-in option : in addition to Facebook, Google, and Apple ID, users can now log in using their email address.

Android push notification center upgrade: the maximum number of notifications allowed to be displayed at once has been increased for Android users, allowing for a greater number of breaking news alerts.

"Listening to our users plays an imperative role in determining which product initiatives are prioritized each quarter," said Jeannie Yang, SVP of Product at SmartNews. "First and foremost, these updates capture user requests, while also delivering overall enhancements to the efficiency of the U.S. product."

All features listed are now available for U.S. users.

About SmartNews

Founded in 2012, SmartNews is a leading global information and news discovery company, dedicated to delivering quality information to the people who need it. SmartNews provides news that matters to millions of users thanks to its unique machine learning technology and relationships with over 3,000 global publisher partners.

