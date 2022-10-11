VigiLanz Announces Launch of New Clinical Trial Patient Identification Solution

VigiLanz Research will help hospitals and clinical research staff increase the number of patients identified for clinical trials, while reducing time and staff effort needed for manual screening

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VigiLanz, a clinical software surveillance company, has announced the launch of a new solution that will empower researchers to accurately identify more eligible candidates for clinical trial enrollment in near real time. By automating the patient identification process, VigiLanz Research will provide help for clinical trial sites seeking to accelerate patient recruitment, meet time-sensitive enrollment targets, and gain insights on patients screened for eligibility.

Clinical trial screening is often an inefficient, costly, and labor-intensive process for clinical trial sites. More than half of all clinical trials fail to meet their enrollment targets, and nearly a quarter close because of insufficient patient enrollment.

"VigiLanz Research is streamlining the clinical trial recruitment process," said Dr. David Goldsteen, Chief Executive Officer at VigiLanz, noting that for years clinical research sites have struggled to enroll enough patients. "This new solution leverages our two decades of clinical surveillance expertise into a system that empowers researchers to screen more qualified candidates. For hospitals, this increases the likelihood for clinical trial success, and for sponsors, this potentially saves millions of dollars and helps get products to market faster. Most importantly, it also connects people with opportunities for life-changing treatments that could help them live longer, healthier lives."

VigiLanz recently partnered with Sharp HealthCare to implement VigiLanz Research for an acute cardiac clinical trial, which has a complex protocol and challenging patient enrollment requirements. VigiLanz Research automated screening processes using data in Sharp's electronic health record (EHR), vastly increasing the number of patients screened to include all patients in all units, and reducing staff time needed to screen patients by 50%. This not only led to more patients being successfully enrolled in the study, but also improved staff satisfaction by giving them more time to focus on other high-value tasks.

"VigiLanz Research has not only improved our team's efficiency but also has helped us make a difference in patients' lives. This solution solved the biggest challenges we had in screening patients for this study – the short enrollment windows. With near real-time updates, we can now identify and enroll subjects who may have otherwise been missed," said DeAnn Cary, PhD, Director of Research at the Outcomes Research Institute at Sharp HealthCare.

Sharp HealthCare and VigiLanz will be presenting an overview of the research process and the results at the WCG MAGI West 2022 conference in Las Vegas in mid-October. To learn more about VigiLanz Research, visit vigilanzcorp.com/research.

Founded in 2001, VigiLanz is a privately held, rapidly growing provider of SaaS-based clinical surveillance, safety, quality, and risk solutions. The firm is focused on transforming the delivery of quality care by aggregating disparate EHR transactional workflow and documentation data across health systems to identify real-time clinical issues that avoid or minimize harm, optimize clinical outcomes, and support preventive care. VigiLanz is a clinical partner to a large and growing community of hospital CMOs, CMIOs, CIOs, quality and safety teams, infectious disease and control specialists, pharmacists, and other clinicians dedicated to innovative, real-time inpatient care.

