7x NFL Pro Bowl Selection Patrick Willis Announces Launch of Universe 52 Community

Collection of member-access digital collectibles grants entry to the legendary San Francisco 49ers' exclusive online community, offers dedicated virtual and in-person experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Willis, one of the most highly-regarded middle linebackers in the illustrious history of the National Football League (NFL), today announced the launch of Universe 52, a private, members-only community where fans can interact with Patrick and other members and unlock access to exclusive member perks. Starting today, fans will now have the opportunity to purchase a premium NFT member pass that yields entry to the community from the Universe 52 Collection.

The Universe 52 Collection was created in partnership with Summit NFT Studios and Flux88, and is powered by Fanaply, the eco-conscious NFT solution provider for the world’s biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment. (PRNewswire)

The Universe 52 Collection was created in partnership with Summit NFT Studios and Flux88, and is powered by Fanaply, the eco-conscious NFT solution provider for the world's biggest names in sports, music, and entertainment. Each NFT edition offers its own membership perks including opportunities to join Patrick at in-person events such as a 49ers game, a watch party for the October 30th 49ers vs. Rams game, and a celebration for his NFL Hall of Fame induction or 40th birthday party. Members will also have the chance to own a piece of some of his most iconic game-worn memorabilia, and many other giveaways and benefits.

"As an NFL player, I was only as strong as the fans who supported me, and my experiences connecting with you all each season hold a special place in my heart," said Willis. "I'm so excited to introduce the Universe 52 community, and to work with Fanaply to create even more opportunities to meet, interact, and build relationships with my fan community."

The Universe 52 member passes feature artwork illustrated by the renowned Rob Prior Studios. Prior has worked with Marvel, D. C., Todd McFarlane, Kevin Eastman and Image Comics, to name a few, with his most notable credits on Star Wars: the Force Awakens, Terminator, Deep Space 9, and Game of Thrones. Members will also have the chance to win the original artwork behind their NFT member pass.

"Patrick Willis and his Universe 52 collection are ushering in a new era of fandom tied to digital collectibles. Collectors will unlock fractional ownership of historic memorabilia, priceless hang outs and membership in a community of fans that share the same high level of passion," said Sam Huntington, Vice President of Business Development at Fanaply. "Tokenizing fandom has been Fanaply's goal from day one; Patrick and the Summit NFT Studios team are really taking it to a whole new level with our platform."

Fans can visit fanaply.com/creator/patrickwillis to join the Universe 52 community and purchase NFT member passes using credit or debit card, or cryptocurrency.

About Fanaply

Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles, or NFTs, for the world's biggest brands and fans in sports, music, and entertainment. Fanaply Solutions offers brands NFT infrastructure that goes beyond the basics of minting and distribution, allowing them to thrive in this new web3 world. Since its founding in 2018, the company has created and issued NFTs for some of the top musicians, record labels, festivals, events, athletes, comedians, sports teams, celebrities and brands in the world, including American Express, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pac-12 Conference, Misfits Gaming, Death Row Records, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kentucky Derby, Bubba Wallace, and many more. Fanaply is 100% carbon neutral through its partnership with Offsetra. Visit fanaply.com as well as Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for more information.

About Flux88 Studios

Flux88 is a Web3 consultancy and creative studio founded in 2021 with a proven track record working with some of the biggest names in music, sports, and entertainment. They burst out of the gate winning a Music Ally award in 2021 for "Best Use of NFTs" for work they did for Death Row Records and won an NYX award for "Best Music Website" for an immersive 3D website that they built for Young Thug. They have also developed NFTs for Trevor Noah, Vin Scully, Brett Boone, and New York Islanders' legends, Bryan Trottier and Denis Potvin with their work being featured in ESPN, Hypebeast, Forbes, and the LA Times, to name a few.

About Summit NFT Studios

Summit NFT Studios is a creative agency, founded in 2021. We challenge traditional notions of fandom and reimagine how devoted audiences engage with media and each other through Web3 technology. After the launch of their in-house NFT collection, Stoney Baloney, they ventured into the sports/entertainment market of NFT development.

