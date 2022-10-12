KINGSWAY TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 ON NOVEMBER 10, 2022

Conference Call to Discuss Results at 5:00 pm ET
CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) - Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 on November 10, 2022.
Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 10, 2022 to briefly discuss the results and will take questions and provide answers.
Conference Call Information
Date:
November 10, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM Eastern time
Toll Free:
877-545-0523; Participant Access Code: 672163
International:
973-528-0016; Participant Access Code: 672163
Live Webcast Link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/46844
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free:
877-481-4010
International:
919-882-2331
Replay Passcode:
46844
Replay Webcast Link:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/46844
Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, business services, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."
