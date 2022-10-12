OUTSHINE® Launches Smoothie Cubes, An All-New, Blender-Free Snack Made with B Vitamins, Fiber and Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides

Offering Comes in Three Flavors Available at Retailers Nationwide

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to welcome new fall schedules, OUTSHINE®, a brand known for its wholesome frozen fruit bars, is launching new Smoothie Cubes, the company's first innovation in the frozen smoothie space. OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes allow busy adults to create blender-free, real fruit smoothies, making enjoying a nutritious snack easier than ever, whether at home or on the go. Each delicious flavor combination has nutrients to help consumers live their best lives.

OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes come in three delicious varieties, including:

The Go-Getter: A tropical smoothie made with mango, banana, pineapple, papaya, date paste, beet juice, a touch of chia and B vitamins.

The Glow To : A green smoothie made with banana, pineapple, mango, date paste, spinach, kale, kiwi, cucumber, a touch of chia seed and : A green smoothie made with banana, pineapple, mango, date paste, spinach, kale, kiwi, cucumber, a touch of chia seed and VITAL PROTEINS ® Collagen Peptides

The Gut Supporter: A tasty smoothie made with strawberries, banana, coconut cream, carrot juice, date paste, beet juice, a touch of chia seed and fiber.

"Our consumers are constantly looking for convenient, nutritious options to support their busy lifestyles," said Jamie Harbeck, Senior Manager of New Business Ventures at Nestlé USA. "With OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes, we found a new way to deliver the quality and ease of an out-of-home smoothie without the hassle and mess that comes with conventional, homemade smoothies."

Each serving of OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes contains 15 grams of total sugar or less, zero grams of added sugars*, no artificial flavors or colors**, and no GMO ingredients***. To enjoy, simply put four ounces of OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes in a cup with a liquid of choice, let sit for 15 minutes, then shake. With no blender needed, OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes are convenient and mess-free. If preferred, consumers can also blend four ounces of cubes with six ounces of a liquid of choice to enjoy a quick snack. OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes are a premixed fruit blend, so consumers do not need to buy any additional ingredients or look up a recipe to enjoy.

"Many consumers have packed schedules and are constantly on the go, but still want to take small actions to live a better lifestyle," said Tracey Warner Halama, CEO at Vital Proteins. "The Glow To Smoothie Cubes created in collaboration with Outshine and Vital Proteins offer one more way for wellness enthusiasts to easily incorporate collagen peptides in their daily routines."

OUTSHINE® Smoothie Cubes are in the freezer aisle of select retailers across the country, including United Supermarkets, Big Y, Wegmans and will be available at Kroger in the coming months for a suggested retail price of $6.99-$7.49. Customers should check their local store for flavor availability. For those also looking for a convenient, shelf-stable option, OUTSHINE® recently launched Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches designed for the whole family.

Fans are encouraged to share their favorite smoothie concoctions on social media with the hashtag #OutshineSnacks. To learn more about the OUTSHINE® story and other product lines follow @OutshineSnacks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit https://www.outshinesnacks.com/en.

*Not a low-calorie food

**Added colors from natural sources

***SGS VERIFIED THE NESTLÉ PROCESS FOR MANUFACTURING THIS PRODUCT WITH NO GMO INGREDIENTS sgs.com/no-gmo

About OUTSHINE® Snacks

OUTSHINE® produces delicious and wholesome snacks made with high quality ingredients to refresh consumers from the inside out. With a wide variety of products and flavors including new Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies, Frozen Fruit Bars, Simply Indulgent Bars and Half-Dipped Fruit Bars dipped in dark chocolate, the OUTSHINE® brand offers refreshing snacks made with the goodness of real fruit and juice. OUTSHINE® is a registered trademark used under license by Froneri International Limited. Nestlé ® Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland. Other trademarks property of their respective owners, used with permission. For more information, please visit www.outshinesnacks.com, or follow OUTSHINE® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

