Adyen brings Unified Commerce offering and local acquiring to Mexico

The company's single platform facilitates stronger customer experiences, insights, and engagement

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that it is launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico. Bolstered by the company's recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in the country, Adyen can now maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for transactions occurring in-person and online. Engineered to consolidate data across all sales channels, unified commerce enables businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their consumers in a single overview. The extension of Adyen's unified commerce offering and local acquiring capabilities in Mexico underlines the business' commitment to growing its activities in the region.

Adyen logo (PRNewsfoto/Adyen) (PRNewswire)

"Our ambition is to help businesses succeed in the future of global commerce, and our unified commerce offering is an important part of this, as it enables them to cater to the ever-evolving needs of today's consumers," said Adyen COO, Kamran Zaki. "By launching our unified commerce solution and in-house acquiring capabilities in Mexico, we can not only facilitate online, in-store and in-app transactions through our single platform, but also connect businesses to key domestic and international banks to enable their card payments with greater speed and insights. We are very excited to extend this offering to Mexico and deepen our presence in the region."

Adyen's unified commerce solution enables businesses to implement the most forward-thinking consumer journeys by equipping them with best-in-class technology and insights. By providing a cohesive overview of all transaction activity, Adyen's single platform generates transparency into cross-channel consumer behavior. This rich data in turn empowers businesses to make more data-driven decisions - including how to best personalize consumer interactions to build stronger engagement and loyalty.

Unified commerce goes hand-in-hand with Adyen's recently enabled local acquiring capabilities in Mexico. Having direct payment connections to local and global card and banking networks not only increases speed and reliability, it also facilitates higher authorization rates for Mexican businesses. The company looks forward to becoming the financial technology platform of choice in Mexico, as it continues to power the future of commerce.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. The launch of unified commerce and local acquiring in Mexico as described in this update underlines Adyen's continuous expansion and growth in new markets as part of its ordinary course of business.

For more information about local acquiring and its benefits, read more at: www.adyen.com/global-payment-processing

Media contact:

Kayla LaDuke

kayla.laduke@adyen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Adyen Inc.