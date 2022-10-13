Department of Veterans Affairs to Outfit VA Police with Axon Body, In-Car Cameras

VA to manage program with Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, which is FedRAMP-authorized to securely store government data and digital evidence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Police intends to deploy Axon Fleet 3 in-car cameras with Axon's AI-powered automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology and Axon Body 3 cameras to VA police officers across all Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISNs).

Additionally, VA will leverage Axon's real-time situational awareness software, Axon Respond , and Axon's digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence , which is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized platform. The recently signed $60 million IDIQ contract has the potential to expand over time and showcases both VA's commitment to Veterans and officers, as well as Axon's ability to respond to the requirements of the federal market.

"Our mission is to deliver professional law enforcement and security services, and the protection of persons and property on VA campuses; as well as the building's under the jurisdiction of the Department of Veterans Affairs. That includes ensuring the safety of our Veterans, their care givers and VA employees at all medical centers and clinics," says Troy Brown, Director, VA Law Enforcement Services. "By providing our police officers, detectives and special agents with real time visibility and situational awareness, we ensure a safe environment for our Veterans across the healthcare system."

This technology will enable faster response times, improve transparency and strengthen officer performance and safety. Digital evidence collected by VA officers will be securely stored and managed in Axon Evidence, which is authorized by FedRAMP. This authorization confirms that Axon's cloud storage has been reviewed and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the General Services Administration. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information. To date, Axon remains the only FedRAMP-authorized digital evidence management system cloud service provider.

"We are pleased to partner with Veterans Affairs as they deploy body-worn and in-car cameras across their hospital networks," says Richard Coleman, Axon Federal Senior Vice President. "With this deployment, VA is demonstrating their commitment to a cutting-edge healthcare security operation that provides Veterans, guests and medical staff with a safer environment."

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 272,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

