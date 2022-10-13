EYEBUYDIRECT UNVEILS FUTURISTIC FRAMES COLLECTION

From dramatic shapes to metallic colors, the online retailer has launched its newest portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has launched its newest collection – Futuristic Frames, an out-of-this-world portfolio that illuminates individuality with 16 unique frames.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

Inspiration for the Collection was pulled from the bright and vivid colors of the galaxy, resulting in a lineup that includes bold frame colors like jade, purple, orchid and lazuli blue. Eyewear within the Futuristic Frame portfolio range from $45-$89 and includes men's, women's and unisex options.

Standout frames include:

Astro ($52) : Oval frames available in Black or Clear Gray that give off an understated extra-terrestrial vibe with a design that hugs the face : Oval frames available in Black or Clear Gray that give off an understated extra-terrestrial vibe with a design that hugs the face

Cyber ($75) : Bold, oversized metal frames in a hexagon shape, the Cyber comes in a range of colors including purple, lazuli blue and jade that will give a statement : Bold, oversized metal frames in a hexagon shape, the Cyber comes in a range of colors including purple, lazuli blue and jade that will give a statement

Pacer ($75) : Rectangular frames with reinforced metal along the brow line give his frame a bump into the future : Rectangular frames with reinforced metal along the brow line give his frame a bump into the future

Eyebuydirect's Futuristic Frames allow consumers to embrace their individuality and with forward-thinking designs and attention-grabbing names like Proximo and Loom, consumers will have a wide array of eyewear choices when it comes to this portfolio.

Eyebuydirect's Futuristic Frames are available now exclusively on Eyebuydirect.com. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the Collection, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006 , Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect